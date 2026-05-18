Elite Divers Race Against Time to Rescue Remains of Italian Tourists in Maldives Cave Dive Disaster

A high-risk recovery mission is underway in the Maldives as elite Finnish divers join local authorities to retrieve the bodies of four Italian tourists lost in a deadly cave dive. Amid concerns about shark activity and the consequences of diving without permits, the operation highlights the dangers of extreme underwater exploration.

Elite divers have launched a perilous mission to retrieve the bodies of four Italian tourists in the Maldives amid growing fears that sharks may consume the remains before they can be recovered.

The high-stakes operation, initiated on Monday, has thus far resulted in the discovery of only one of the five missing divers. Three expert Finnish cave divers—Sami Paakkarinen, Jenni Westerlund, and Patrik Grönqvist—arrived in the Maldives on Sunday to assist local authorities in the harrowing search. These specialists, capable of diving to depths nearing 500 feet, bring extensive experience navigating complex underwater cave systems, offering a crucial advantage in the dangerous recovery effort.

Paakkarinen, a seasoned cave diver since 2004, and Grönqvist gained international recognition for their pivotal role in the 2014 Plura incident, further validating their expertise in such high-risk operations. Laura Marroni, CEO of the European diving network, expressed determination, stating, ‘We’ll bring them back. We can’t leave them at the mercy of the elements.

’ The single body recovered thus far was found in Thinwana Kandu cave, known ominously as the ‘Shark Cave,’ heightening concerns that the remaining victims may fall prey to scavengers before rescuers can locate them. Meanwhile, the Maldivian National Defense Force has confirmed the tragic death of military diver Mohamed Mahudhee, who succumbed to decompression sickness while aiding the search efforts.

The incident has drawn additional scrutiny as investigations reveal that the expedition’s launch vessel, the Duke of York yacht, lacked proper authorization for dives exceeding 100 feet. Authorities have since acknowledged that the operation breached the Maldives’ recreational dive depth limit of 30 meters and proceeded without necessary permits. The cave entrance itself spans depths of 180 to 190 feet—nearly double the permitted threshold—extending down to 330 feet in some areas.

Experts speculate that the Italian team may have fallen victim to a confluence of factors, emphasizing that a single miscalculation at such depths can rapidly escalate into tragedy. The wreckage of prolonged dive expeditions, coupled with the shark-infested waters, adds another grim layer to the circumstances surrounding this unfolding crisis. The international community and local authorities continue to mobilize resources in a race against time to prevent further loss and bring closure to the victims’ families





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Diving Accident Maldives Italian Tourists Shark Infested Waters Provodely Expeditions

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