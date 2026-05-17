Elite divers search for four Italians who drowned in Maldives

An elite task force of top divers is racing against the clock to find the bodies of four Italians who drowned in treacherous caves in the Maldives. The divers were led by the highly-experienced diver and renowned marine biologist Monica Montefalcone and boat captain Gianluca Benedetti. They were joined by Monica's daughter Giorgia Sommacal, researcher Muriel Oddenino, and marine biologist Federico Gualtieri. Benedetti's body is the only one to be recovered – found with an empty oxygen tank on Thursday evening, around six hours after the alarm was first raised. Three Finnish divers – Sami Paakkarinen, Jenni Westerlund, and Patrik Grönqvist – have now arrived in the paradise archipelago to help get the high-risk recovery mission over the line, with a new search set to resume on Monday.

AN ELITE task force of top divers are racing against the clock to find the bodies of four Italian s who drowned in 'treacherous' caves in the Maldives .

The divers were led by the highly-experienced diver and renowned marine biologist Monica Montefalcone and boat captain Gianluca Benedetti. They were joined by Monica's daughter Giorgia Sommacal, researcher Muriel Oddenino, and marine biologist Federico Gualtieri. Benedetti's body is the only one to be recovered – found with an empty oxygen tank on Thursday evening, around six hours after the alarm was first raised.

Three Finnish divers – Sami Paakkarinen, Jenni Westerlund, and Patrik Grönqvist – have now arrived in the paradise archipelago to help get the high-risk recovery mission over the line, with a new search set to resume on Monday. Diver dies during hunt for Italians who drowned in Maldives as death toll hits 6 – a diving safety organisation – will be searching the Alimatha cave complex near Vaavu Atoll.

Paakkarinen, who has been cave diving since 2004, and Grönqvist gained international renown for their role in recovering surviving divers in the 2014 Plura incident in Norway. Laura Marroni, CEO of the European diving network, told La Stampa: ‘We’ll bring them back. We can’t leave them at the mercy of the sea. ’ She stressed that speed was vital as the four missing divers have been up to 200ft underwater for nearly four days now.

She said: ‘In warm waters, even if we don’t know exactly what fauna is in the cave, we can’t rule out the risk of predators like sharks or environmental impacts. ’ Marroni said: ‘We offered our decades of experience and selected the best and most experienced divers immediately available: the Finnish team. Over the past two days, one of our highest priorities has been to support these operations with the best people, the right equipment, and the strongest possible coordination.

Our team is now on site and preparing for tomorrow’s dive. From this moment, their focus must be entirely on the mission ahead. ’ The elite trio can dive to depths of nearly 500ft, giving them wiggle room to search the difficult cave complex. We are talking about people among the most competent in the world for these operations, Marroni added.

Risks such as poor visibility caused by rising sediment, as well as a narrow two to three metre cave corridor, still pose risks for the experts. Marroni said: ‘The Maldives aren’t known for deep-sea diving or cave diving, so there’s a lack of training or organization for this type of recovery. ’ DAN Europe said it has ‘always stood alongside the international diving community, providing medical assistance, emergency coordination, and operational support in the event of diving accidents.

’ Meanwhile, the lawyer for Albatros Top Boat, the Italian tour operator who sold the high-end diving cruise package, is flying to the Maldives. Orietta Stella, an experienced diver herself, said: ‘I want to understand what happened to these poor people and I want to follow the recovery of their bodies. ’ It has since been revealed that the Duke of York yacht, from which they launched the expedition, did not have a permit allowing dives of more than 100ft.

Albatros Top Boat had its license suspended in the wake of the tragedy and insisted it did not authorise a dive of that depth





TheSun / 🏆 64. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Maldives Diving Recovery Elite Divers Italian Death Toll Duke Of York Yacht Albatros Top Boat Permit Treacherous Caves Deep-Sea Diving Cave Diving Rising Sediment Narrow Cave Corridor Predators Like Sharks Environmental Impacts International Diving Community Medical Assistance Emergency Coordination Operational Support Experienced Diver Experienced Diver Herself High-End Diving Cruise Package Suspended License Exceeded The Maldives’ Recreational Depth Limi Conducted The Dives Without The Necessary Perm

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Mysterious deaths of five divers in Maldives leave family members in despairThe incident, involving tourists who ventured below the permitted depth to explore a cave known for its difficulty, sparked concerns over safety and the likelihood of the divers becoming lost within an underwater cave. Rescuers have been searching the area for the missing divers since Thursday.

Read more »

Diver dies during search for tourists who drowned in the MaldivesMohammed Mahdi, a sergeant major in the Maldivian military, was said to have fallen ill on the third day of the recovery mission in the Vaavu Atoll.

Read more »

Military Diver and Group of Divers Perish During Cave Expedition in MaldivesA military diver and an Italian group of divers tragically lost their lives while exploring a cave at a depth of 160ft in Alimatha, one of the atoll's most popular diving stops. Sergeant Major Mohammed Mahudhee lost his life due to underwater decompression sickness during recovery operations. The Italian Foreign Minister is coordinating with Divers Alert Network to support recovery operations and the repatriation of bodies.

Read more »

Italian nationals drown in Maldives, US sent for assistanceThe incident occurred when a group of Italian nationals failed to resurface when attempting to explore underwater caves. The body of one of the divers was found in a cave about 60 metres deep.

Read more »