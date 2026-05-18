Elite Finnish divers locate remains of Italians who died in sea caves in Maldives, as rescue mission halts

Elite Finnish divers have located the remains of a team of Italians who died inside sea caves in the Maldives. The divers, who included a mother and daughter team, were attempting to explore caves at a depth of around 165ft when tragedy struck. The rescue mission has been halted temporarily due to the death of a Maldivian rescue diver, but the remains of the four other divers have been located.

Elite Finnish divers have located the remains of a team of Italian s who died inside sea caves in the Maldives . The group of five divers, including a mother and daughter, explored caves at a depth of around 165ft, leading to the death of a mother and daughter and one diver due to decompression sickness.

The victims were experienced divers using standard recreational gear, but the equipment was not suited for deep cave diving. The rescue mission was halted temporarily due to the death of a Maldivian rescue diver on Saturday, but the remains of the four other divers have now been located with the assistance of three Finnish cave drivers





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Maldives Sea Caves Elites Divers Expedition Team Galata Geneva Yale Team Hawaii Atoll Depression Exceeded Expert Equipment At Standard Depths Italian Group Monica Montefalcone Marielago Reserve

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