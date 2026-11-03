Elite Gendarmerie Rescue Stolen Endangered Monkeys from French Zoo

French authorities recover most stolen marmosets and tamarins after a ransom-driven theft at Exotic Park, with suspects in custody.

French elite gendarmerie officers successfully rescued critically endangered monkeys that were stolen during a targeted raid on Exotic Park in Lescar, south-western France. The operation involved the specialized GIGN unit, which intervened to retrieve eight marmosets and five cotton-top tamarins threatened by kidnappers.

Ransom Demands and Immediate Police Action

The local prosecutor's office confirmed that monitoring of social media platforms revealed the primates were already being offered for sale on the black market. This discovery triggered an urgent response while the zoo owner was simultaneously receiving demands for a ransom payment in exchange for the animals' return.

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Authorities moved quickly to identify the perpetrators using closed-circuit television footage from the zoo premises combined with digital geolocation data. The rapid deployment of resources allowed investigators to track the movement of the stolen species before they could be transported further.

Suspects Arrested and Weapons Seized

Police arrested two men who remain in custody as part of the ongoing investigation into the theft. A woman is also under investigation for allegedly handling stolen goods but has since been released from detention. All three individuals deny any involvement in the criminal activity surrounding the animal abduction.

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During searches of the suspects' homes, law enforcement discovered eleven primates that were reported to be in stable health. Investigators also seized €1,500 in cash along with five illegally held hunting rifles found at the locations linked to the suspects.

Zoo Director Details Night-Time Break-In

Guillaume Darzacq, the director of Exotic Park, stated that the alleged kidnappers forced entry into the facility shortly before 7:30pm last Monday night. He described the stolen monkeys as representing entire families, including young ones, noting their significant value on the illegal wildlife market.

Darzacq explained to French outlet TF1 that some of the animals had previously been rescued from illegal owners who had mistreated them. Other members of the group were born within the zoo environment, highlighting the personal loss suffered by the staff and the community.

Recovery Status and Security Measures

While most of the monkeys have been recovered by the gendarmerie, two remain at large and another escaped during the initial breach. The escaped individual was found taking refuge in the zoo's wallaby enclosure, where staff successfully recovered the animal without further incident.

Exotic Park emphasized that its security systems played a critical role in resolving the situation swiftly. The facility utilizes alarms, an extensive video surveillance network, and staff present on-site throughout the night to monitor animal welfare and prevent intrusions.

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Zoo Denies Publicity Stunt Rumors

In a statement issued on Friday night, Exotic Park strongly denied online rumors suggesting the incident was staged for publicity or involved employee collusion. The administration condemned these accusations as scandalous and reaffirmed that no staff member is under suspicion for the theft.

The zoo highlighted that false accusations are serious offenses punishable by law, emphasizing the difficulty victims face when facing such claims. They expressed gratitude to investigators, zookeepers, and the public for their support during this challenging period.

Ongoing Fight Against Wildlife Theft

Exotic Park noted that zoos across France and internationally frequently fall victim to thefts, with many animals never being found again. The administration pledged to continue fighting for the recovery of the remaining missing specimens while maintaining operations for visitors.

The incident underscores the persistent threat posed by organized crime targeting exotic species for the black market. Authorities remain vigilant as they work to locate the two monkeys still missing and ensure the safety of the remaining population at the facility.