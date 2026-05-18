Elite trio recovered bodies of missing Italian tourists in 'shark cave' at depth lower than permit limit

The bodies of 4 missing Italian tourists were recovered by an elite task force in the Maldives after a search lasting a week. The group went missing while exploring a cave at a depth of 160ft but their death has not been officially confirmed yet.

THE bodies of four missing Italian tourists have been found by an elite task force in the Maldives , authorities say. A group of five Italian scuba divers on a university research trip went missing while exploring a cave at a depth of about 160ft on Thursday morning.

The four missing holidaymakers were Monica Montefalcone, her daughter Giorgia Sommacal, Muriel Oddenino, and Federico Gualtieri. The group – accompanied by Gianluca Benedetti who was found the same day the group went missing – were located inside Thinwana Kandu cave, also known as “shark cave”. A Maldivian government spokesperson told BBC: ‘Further dives to be carried out in the coming days to recover the bodies. ’ The Italian foreign ministry said their causes of death had not yet been established.

The elite trio who are understood to have recovered the bodies can dive to depths of nearly 500ft – a key trait which helped them locate the tourists. Paakkarinen, who has been cave diving since 2004, and Grönqvist, gained international renown for their role in recovering surviving divers in the 2014 Plura incident in Norway.

The Italian tour operator that managed the diving trip denied authorising or knowing about the expedition that exceeded local limits, its lawyer told Corriere della Sera on Saturday. The entry to the cave is between 180 to 190ft, nearly double what the permit allowed, and extends down to 330ft. Naeem said: ‘Even the most experienced divers can face considerable challenges in such environments.

’ He believes that the Italian team died due to a combination of factors and stressed that just one ‘unexpected event can quickly turn into tragedy’ at those depths. Credit: EP





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Italian Tourists Missing Maldives Travel Caving Shark Cave

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