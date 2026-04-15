Elite Ultra-Marathon Runner Dies During Record Attempt Honoring Fallen Friend

Tragic loss as David Parrish, an accomplished ultra-marathoner and former Royal Marine, passed away while attempting to break the world record for the Cape Wrath Trail. His quest was a heartfelt tribute to his late friend, Luke Ireland, and aimed to raise funds for Scottish Mountain Rescue.

The ultra-marathon community is in mourning following the death of David Parrish , a highly respected and inspirational runner, who tragically lost his life during an ambitious world record attempt. The 35-year-old former Royal Marine and elite athlete was undertaking an attempt to set a new benchmark for the fastest crossing of the notoriously challenging 234-mile Cape Wrath Trail .

His quest was deeply personal, dedicated to honoring the memory of his late friend, Luke Ireland, and to raising vital funds for Scottish Mountain Rescue. Parrish was discovered in the remote Kintail mountains of the north-west Highlands at approximately 10:25 pm on Saturday. Police have confirmed that there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding his passing, and his next of kin have been informed. This heartbreaking event casts a shadow over the incredible achievements of David Parrish. He was not only an elite athlete but also a deeply motivated individual with a profound commitment to his causes. The Cape Wrath Trail is a legendary and brutal route, winding through some of the most rugged and remote landscapes in Scotland, including Lochaber, Knoydart, Applecross, and Torridon. It is widely considered one of the UK's most demanding endurance challenges. Parrish had already demonstrated his prowess on this very trail, having dominated the Cape Wrath Trail race in 2023. His winning time of 45:28:48 was the second-fastest in the event's history, a testament to his exceptional skill and dedication, especially considering he had only entered the world of competitive running a few years prior to that remarkable victory. His journey into the sport began with more modest races, 5km and 10km events in his early twenties, before he transitioned to the extreme demands of ultra-marathon running. He often spoke of running as a crucial outlet for decompressing from the rigors of his military service as a Royal Marine. After leaving the forces, his passion for running intensified, leading him to become a familiar face at Park runs and ultimately to conquer the Cape Wrath Trail as a hiker in 2021, before his triumphant return as a competitive athlete. The context of Parrish's record attempt imbues his loss with an even greater sense of poignancy. He was raising money for Scottish Mountain Rescue, an organization that played a critical role in the tragic events surrounding his friend Luke Ireland. Ireland, a 20-year-old Royal Marine, died from hypothermia in November 2014 while running in Glen Clova. Parrish's fundraising efforts were a direct acknowledgment of the tireless search and rescue efforts undertaken for his friend, who was ultimately brought down from the hill by the rescue team. The dedication of his record-breaking attempt to this cause underscores his compassionate nature and his desire to give back to those who support the outdoor community. Tributes have poured in from friends, fellow runners, and the wider sporting community, who have hailed Parrish as a 'true inspiration.' His untimely death has also spurred a significant outpouring of support for Scottish Mountain Rescue, with thousands of pounds being raised in his honor. This devastating loss serves as a stark reminder of the inherent dangers involved in extreme endurance sports, even for the most experienced and well-prepared athletes. Parrish's commitment to pushing boundaries, coupled with his deeply felt loyalty and desire to support a vital cause, will undoubtedly leave a lasting legacy





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