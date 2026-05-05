Elizabeth Debicki Stuns at Met Gala with Daring Grecian Gown and Historic Tiara

Australian actress Elizabeth Debicki turned heads at the 2026 Met Gala with a custom Vera Wang gown, risking a wardrobe malfunction while embodying the theme of Costume Art. She accessorized with a historic diamond tiara and gold sandals, walking the red carpet with designer Vera Wang. Debicki's appearance follows her 2024 Emmy win for The Crown and a standout look at the Schiaparelli exhibition gala.

Australian actress Elizabeth Debicki made a striking appearance at the 2026 Met Gala in New York City, embodying the event's theme of Costume Art with a Grecian goddess-inspired look.

The 35-year-old star, who also served as a member of the Gala Host Committee, wore a custom Vera Wang gown that hugged her figure while featuring daring open panels under the arms, risking a wardrobe malfunction. The dress included a thigh-high split and a dramatic black train that flowed into an oversized sash, creating a regal and dramatic silhouette.

Debicki completed her ensemble with flat gold sandals, a departure from typical red carpet footwear, and a historic tiara dating back to 1957, originally commissioned for American socialite Betsey Cushing Whitney. The Verdura Feather Tiara, inspired by a 1907 US gold coin, boasts 1,223 diamonds and weighs 28.32 carats, adding a touch of opulence to her look. She walked the red carpet alongside designer Vera Wang, exuding confidence and elegance.

The Met Gala, often referred to as the Super Bowl of celebrity red carpets, saw Debicki's outfit praised for its artistic interpretation of the Fashion Is Art dress code. This appearance comes after Debicki won her first Emmy in 2024 for her role as Princess Diana in The Crown, where she humorously referenced her win during an acceptance speech, joking about superstitions and her lack of prepared remarks.

Earlier this year, she also captivated audiences at the Schiaparelli: Fashion Becomes Art exhibition gala in London, wearing a daring naked torso illusion dress that further solidified her reputation as a fashion icon. Debicki's red carpet moments continue to showcase her bold style choices and ability to command attention at high-profile events





DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Met Gala Elizabeth Debicki Vera Wang Fashion Red Carpet

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

The Most Iconic Met Gala Looks of All TimeFrom Lady Gaga to Madonna, these celebrities have delivered unforgettable fashion moments at the Met Ball. As this year's event approaches with a 'costume art' theme, we revisit some of the most glamorous and outrageous looks in Met Gala history.

Read more »

Met Costume Institute Announces 'Costume Art' Exhibition and 2026 Met Gala ThemeThe Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute will launch a major exhibition in May 2026 exploring the relationship between clothing and the body throughout history, accompanied by the annual Met Gala. The exhibition, titled 'Costume Art', will showcase pieces from The Met’s collection alongside fashion, highlighting the enduring connection between art and style.

Read more »

Donatella Versace Turns Heads at 71 with Youthful Glow Amidst Met Gala ControversyFashion icon Donatella Versace celebrates her birthday with a stunning appearance, sparking conversation about her appearance, while the Met Gala faces criticism over Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's involvement.

Read more »

How to watch the 2026 Met Gala and is Lewis Hamilton attending?Lewis Hamilton is expected to attend the 2026 Met Gala in New York

Read more »

Kylie Jenner Frees The Nipple (And The Eyebrow) At The 2026 Met GalaAt the 2026 Met Gala, Kylie Jenner accessorised her Schiaparelli gown with bleached eyebrows.

Read more »

At The 2026 Met Gala, Beyoncé Proves Fashion Is In Her BonesBeyoncé returned to the Met Gala for the first time in a decade, wearing a custom Olivier Rousteing look that featured a rhinestone-embellished skeleton at the Met Gala 2026.

Read more »