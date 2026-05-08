Elizabeth Hurley Aged Backwards: Flaunts Stunning Physique in Sexy Bikini Pic.

Elizabeth Hurley, the English actress, stunned her fans with a seductive poolside photo in a black and white striped bikini. She showed off her youthful appearance, showcasing her incredible figure and radiant skin. Hurley also shared her top tips for getting the best angles while posing in a bikini.

Elizabeth Hurley showed off her youthful physique in a black and white striped bikini as she posed for poolside Instagram snaps on Friday. The English actress, 60, appears to be ageing backwards as she flaunted her incredible figure.

Elizabeth offered fans her top tips for getting all the best angles in her caption, telling fans: 'Being photographed in a bikini can be scary so here's my number one tip: LIE DOWN!!

'. Last month, she shared a passionate kiss with Billy Ray Cyrus as she supported the singer at country music festival Stagecoach. Elizabeth Hurley went public with her romance with the American country singer, 64, on Easter Sunday last year. And the pair seem to be going from strength to strength, with Liz sharing a slew of loved up snaps on Instagram on Saturday.

Billy Ray and his son Braison made an appearance at California festival Stagecoach on Friday during his daughter Noah's set - where the trio debuted their new single On Our Way Along. Elizabeth posed for snaps backstage with Billy Ray after the set as she gushed over his performance, with the pair also seen sharing a kiss. Last month, Elizabeth shared a passionate kiss with Billy Ray Cyrus as she supported the singer at country music festival Stagecoach.

The pair seem to be going from strength to strength, with Liz sharing a slew of loved up snaps on Instagram on Saturday





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