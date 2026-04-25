Elizabeth Hurley and Billy Ray Cyrus Share Passionate Kiss at Stagecoach Festival

Actress Elizabeth Hurley and country singer Billy Ray Cyrus were seen sharing a kiss at the Stagecoach festival, showcasing their continuing romance. The couple, who went public with their relationship last year, appear to be deeply connected and are enjoying integrating each other into their lives.

Elizabeth Hurley and Billy Ray Cyrus have publicly displayed their affection at the Stagecoach country music festival in California, solidifying their romance which began last Easter.

The couple shared a passionate kiss backstage after Cyrus and his children, Noah and Braison, debuted their new single, 'On Our Way Along'. Hurley enthusiastically documented the experience on Instagram, expressing her enjoyment of her first Stagecoach appearance and praising the performance of the Cyrus family. This public display of affection follows a series of loved-up posts from Hurley, indicating a deepening connection between the pair.

Their relationship appears to be flourishing, with both Hurley and Cyrus integrating each other into their respective lives and families. Earlier this month, the couple, along with Hurley’s son Damian, attended the Olivier Awards in London, where Hurley stunned in a white Zuhair Murad gown. The event showcased their ability to navigate high-profile occasions together, further demonstrating their commitment.

Hurley has previously described the relationship as remarkably comfortable and natural from the outset, a stark contrast to previous attempts at finding a partner. She revealed that she had been content being single for a long time and hadn't actively sought a relationship until meeting Cyrus. The ease and genuine connection she felt with him were immediate and unlike anything she had experienced before, making her willing to embrace a new chapter in her life.

Beyond the glamorous events and public appearances, the couple has also enjoyed more intimate moments, spending quality time at each other’s homes. Cyrus reportedly enjoyed his first UK summer at Hurley’s country estate in Herefordshire, finding the landscape reminiscent of his native Tennessee. Hurley, in turn, has spent considerable time at Cyrus’s home near Nashville, describing the area as strikingly beautiful and surprisingly similar to the English countryside.

This reciprocal embrace of each other’s worlds suggests a genuine desire to build a lasting connection. Hurley has openly admitted that she hadn't felt a natural connection with anyone else she had been set up with, preferring her own company and her dogs. The fact that Cyrus has quickly become a comfortable and integral part of her life speaks volumes about the strength of their bond.

Their story is a testament to finding love when least expected and embracing a relationship that feels effortlessly right





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