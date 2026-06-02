Elizabeth Hurley and Joan Collins Shine at 'A Murder Between Friends' Premiere, Discussing Aging and Health

Veteran actresses Elizabeth Hurley and JoanCollins turned heads at the London premiere of 'A Murder Between Friends,' showcasing their timeless glamour. The event featuredCollins, 93, who plays a TV icon solving a murder, and Hurley, 60, in a red dress. Collins shared her secrets to youthful looks, crediting genetics and a simple, healthy lifestyle, while stressing proactive healthcare.

Acting legends Elizabeth Hurley and Joan Collins united at the Curzon Mayfair in London for the premiere of the murder mystery satire A Murder Between Friends, offering a masterclass in red carpet elegance.

The event served as a vibrant showcase for the film, with Collins, 93, playing an iconic television star who investigates a murder at her country estate-a role that subtly mirrors her own celebrated career. Hurley, 60, dazzled in a striking low-cut red dress, accentuating her famed figure, and was accompanied by her son Damian, 24. Collins arrived with her husband of 24 years, Percy Gibson, radiating timeless sophistication in a black gown embellished with intricate gold sequins.

Among the other distinguished guests were Matt Goss, Tamara Beckwith, and EastEnders actor Toby Alexander-Smith, who shares the screen with Collins in the film. The premiere highlighted the enduring star power of both Hurley and Collins, who effortlessly commanded attention amid a crowd of emerging talents. Their glamorous display was not merely about fashion; it symbolized a generational bridge in showbiz, where veteran charisma meets contemporary flair.

Collins, in particular, has long been renowned for defying age, a topic she recently addressed in an interview. She attributed her remarkably youthful appearance primarily to favourable genetics, crediting her parents' longevity and the nurturing care she received as a child, which included early supplementation. She emphasized a balanced approach to wellness-rejecting fad diets in favour of healthy living, adequate sleep, and regular exercise.

Her mental health, she stated, has remained 'perfect' due to a stable upbringing, avoidance of substance abuse, and a strong focus on family and friendships. Collins also underscored the importance of proactive healthcare, noting that even minor issues warrant medical attention to prevent larger problems, and warned that physical setbacks after 60 can have cascading effects on overall vitality. Beyond the-celebrity spectacle, the event underscored themes of aging, health, and personal discipline in the public eye.

Collins' philosophy centres on prevention and a holistic, uncomplicated lifestyle, suggesting that longevity is as much about mindset and genetics as it is about active maintenance. Hurley, meanwhile, continues to embody a different kind of agelessness-one tied to fitness and sartorial confidence. Their joint appearance at this premiere offered more than just promotional buzz; it provided a living lesson in navigating a long-term career in entertainment while maintaining personal well-being.

The film A Murder Between Friends, through Collins' role, also seems to comment on fame and mystery, tying together the evening's narrative of legacy and reinvention





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