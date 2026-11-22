Elizabeth Hurley joined Billy Ray Cyrus and son Damian to celebrate Miley Cyrus's marriage to Maxx Morando at a private Palm Springs estate on Saturday.

Elizabeth Hurley joined the celebration of Miley Cyrus's nuptials in Palm Springs on Saturday, posing for family photographs alongside Billy Ray Cyrus and her son Damian. The event marked a significant social gathering for the couple, whose relationship has recently been the subject of widespread engagement speculation within the media. Hurley attended the intimate ceremony as the partner of Cyrus, celebrating the union of his daughter to her new husband.

Wedding Ceremony Details at Frank Sinatra Estate

Miley Cyrus exchanged vows with Maxx Morando, a twenty-eight-year-old rock musician, during an outdoor ceremony located at an estate previously owned by the legendary Frank Sinatra. The service was officiated by Wayne Coyne, the frontman of the Flaming Lips, who has a documented history of collaborating with Billy Ray Cyrus in the past. The setting provided an exclusive backdrop for close friends and family members who witnessed the couple saying their vows.

Also read Miley Cyrus Spotted at LA Salon Ahead of Rumored Wedding with Maxx Morando

Elizabeth Hurley and Son Damian Fashion Choices

Hurley, aged sixty-one, adhered to an apparent all-black dress code for the occasion, wearing a $7,400 off-the-shoulder gown designed by Gaurav Gupta. The elegant dress featured a semi-sheer corset bodice and a thigh-high slit on the right side, paired with black open-toed heels. Her hair was styled in effortless waves that flowed past her shoulders, complementing the sophisticated aesthetic of the evening.

Damaniel Bing, known professionally as Damian Hurley and aged twenty-four, accompanied his mother to the wedding. The son of Hurley and Steve Bing wore black leather pants paired with a black suit jacket that included embroidered details. His attire aligned with the formal yet stylish tone set by the other attendees at the private estate.

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Billy Ray Cyrus and Family Photo Session

Billy Ray Cyrus, the singer famous for the hit song Achy Breaky Heart, dressed in black pants and a black velvet suit jacket for the special day. He was seen holding hands with Hurley as the group paused for photographs with the newlywed couple. The family moment also included Cyrus's sister, Noah, who joined the photo session in front of a plain backdrop.

The gathering allowed for a rare public appearance of Hurley with the Cyrus family, reinforcing the close bond between the actress and the singer. The wedding provided a high-profile social event that drew attention to the personal lives of these well-known figures in the entertainment industry.

Guests and Atmosphere at the Intimate Celebration

Hurley was observed mingling with other guests throughout the ceremony, sharing laughs with her son and enjoying the festivities. The atmosphere remained intimate and focused on the celebration of the union between Cyrus and Morando. The presence of both Hurley and Damian added to the family-centric nature of the event, which brought together multiple generations of the Cyrus family.

The bride, Miley Cyrus, wore a long-sleeved white satin gown with a scooped back and a short train, creating a striking visual contrast to the dark attire of many guests. The combination of the historic venue, the officiant's musical background, and the celebrity attendees made the wedding a notable event in the entertainment calendar.

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Relationship Context and Public Interest

The attendance of Hurley at the wedding has fueled ongoing rumors regarding her romantic status with Billy Ray Cyrus. The couple's joint appearance for family photos has been interpreted by fans and media outlets as a sign of their committed relationship. The event highlighted the blending of their social circles and the supportive environment surrounding the new marriage.

As the celebration concluded, the focus remained on the happiness of the newlyweds and the warmth of the family gathering. The wedding served as a memorable milestone for Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando, marked by the presence of key figures from their personal and professional lives.