Elizabeth Hurley, Billy Ray Cyrus, and Son Damian Shine at the Olivier Awards

Actress Elizabeth Hurley, accompanied by her boyfriend Billy Ray Cyrus and son Damian, graced the red carpet at the Olivier Awards. The event, held at London's Royal Albert Hall, saw Hurley in a stunning white gown while Billy Ray Cyrus and Damian sported stylish ensembles. The awards ceremony, hosted by Nick Mohammed, celebrates the best of London theatre.

Elizabeth Hurley , accompanied by her boyfriend Billy Ray Cyrus and her son Damian, graced the red carpet at the Olivier Awards held at London's Royal Albert Hall on Sunday. The actress, a vision of elegance at 60, commanded attention in a stunning, plunging white gown. The dress featured a daring split and accentuated her impressive physique, hugging her figure flawlessly. She elevated her look with silver heels and accessorized with dazzling diamond earrings and a delicate pendant necklace.

Alongside her, country singer Billy Ray, 64, known for his announcement of a relationship with Hurley in April 2025, exuded style in an all-black ensemble. He shielded his eyes with shades and paired a velvet blazer with skinny jeans, completing his look with a patterned scarf and chains. Damian, 24, also made a statement, arriving in a cream silk suit and accessorizing with a striking bejeweled crucifix necklace. The trio posed together, radiating a collective sense of glamour and anticipation for the star-studded ceremony.\The Olivier Awards, a prestigious celebration of London theatre, were hosted by actor, comedian, and The Traitors star Nick Mohammed. The ceremony, broadcast on the BBC from 7pm, was a highlight of the theatrical calendar. The nominations for the awards were highly competitive, with Into the Woods and Paddington The Musical leading the way in the musical categories, each receiving 11 nominations. In the play categories, All My Sons, Kenrex, and Stereophonic each garnered six nominations. The nominees for Best Actress included Cate Blanchett, Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Julia McDermott, Rosamund Pike, and Rosie Sheehy. The Best Actor nominations recognized Bryan Cranston, Sean Hayes, Tom Hiddleston, Jack Holden, and David Shields, showcasing a wealth of talent within the theatre community. The evening was poised to be a memorable one, celebrating the achievements and contributions of numerous artists and productions. The anticipation was palpable as the industry gathered to honor excellence in performance and production.\Dame Elaine Paige was set to receive the Special Award at the ceremony, a fitting tribute to her exceptional career. Kash Bennett, president of the Society of London Theatre, highlighted the importance of honoring Paige's artistry and dedication, which had inspired countless audiences and artists. Additional nominees included Tracie Bennett, Corbin Bleu, Paapa Essiedu, Kate Fleetwood, Julie Hesmondhalgh, Jane Krakowski, Andy Nyman, Hayley Squires, Giles Terera, Sophie Thompson, and Rachel Zegler, reflecting the breadth of talent recognized at the awards. The presenters for the awards included renowned figures such as Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber, Sir Ian McKellen, Dame Helen Mirren, and Dame Arlene Phillips, adding to the prestige and gravitas of the event. Established in 1976, the Olivier Awards have consistently celebrated the world-class status of London theatre, recognizing outstanding achievements and contributions to the performing arts. The ceremony promises to be a spectacular evening, honoring the best of British theatre





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