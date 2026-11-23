Elizabeth Hurley faces online backlash for her Gaurav Gupta gown at Miley Cyrus wedding. Experts discuss celebrity dress code etiquette and the risks of upstaging the bride.

Actress Elizabeth Hurley has endured intense scrutiny on social media platforms following her attendance at the wedding of Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando in Palm Springs, California. The sixty-one-year-old star wore a high-fashion black ensemble that several internet users labeled as overly revealing and inappropriate for a formal wedding occasion.

Wedding Details and Outfit Specifics

Miley Cyrus married singer Maxx Morando, who is twenty-eight years old, during an outdoor ceremony held over the weekend in Palm Springs. The event was attended by family and friends, including Elizabeth Hurley and her son, Damian, who is twenty-four years old. Hurley has been dating Miley Cyrus father, Billy Ray Cyrus, since early twenty-twenty-five, which recently led to widespread rumors regarding an engagement between the couple.

Also read Miley Cyrus Weds Maxx Morando in Intimate Ceremony as Billy Ray Cyrus and Elizabeth Hurley Attend

The actress adhered to the requested all-black dress code by wearing a gown designed by Gaurav Gupta. The designer piece cost seven thousand four hundred dollars and featured an off-the-shoulder neckline paired with open-toed black heels. The construction of the dress included a semi-sheer corset bodice with sequined detailing and a prominent thigh-high slit on the right side. Additionally, the gown showcased a sheer back panel that added to the dramatic silhouette.

Social Media Backlash and Criticism

Despite complying with the dress code color palette, the style of the gown triggered a wave of negative commentary from Miley Cyrus fans. Critics took to social media platforms to argue that the outfit was wholly inappropriate for a family event. One commenter on X described the look as fitting the role of the Step-mother of the Bride rather than a guest.

Advertisement

Other users suggested that the risqué nature of the corset and the sheer fabric risked overshadowing the bride. Detractors argued that Hurley was attempting to attract attention at another woman's wedding. The criticism focused heavily on the contrast between Miley Cyrus elegant and demure appearance and the more daring nature of the actress gown.

Expert Opinions on Wedding Etiquette

Celebrity stylist Lisa Talbot provided context on the fine line between confidence and appropriateness in wedding guest attire. She noted that predominantly white dresses can feel risky even with patterns. Talbot emphasized that weddings are emotional family occasions where there is a delicate balance between looking stylish and appearing to command too much attention.

She explained that very revealing outfits can often be perceived as trying to upstage the bride. This professional perspective highlights the challenges guests face when selecting outfits for high-profile events. The debate continues to rage online as fans discuss the boundaries of acceptable wedding fashion.

Other Celebrity Fashion Missteps

Elizabeth Hurley is not the first celebrity to face backlash for her wedding guest choices. Geri Halliwell previously drew criticism for wearing a cream floral ensemble to the wedding of her former Spice Girl bandmate Mel C. Although the outfit was not white, many felt it was too bridal-esque for a close friends ceremony in the Lake District.

Advertisement

Similar controversy surrounded influencer Molly-Mae Hague, who wore a bridal-inspired gown to her managers wedding. Her choice was less enthusiastically received by the public. These incidents highlight the ongoing tension between personal fashion expression and traditional wedding etiquette among public figures.