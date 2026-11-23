Elizabeth Hurley played a pivotal role in repairing Billy Ray Cyrus's relationship with daughter Miley. The couple united at Miley's wedding to Maxx Morando in Palm Springs on November 21.

The complex dynamics of blended families often involve deep emotional hurdles, but Elizabeth Hurley has emerged as a key figure in healing a significant rift within the Cyrus household. The sixty-one-year-old actress is credited with encouraging her partner, country music icon Billy Ray Cyrus, to reconcile with his adult daughter, Miley Cyrus. This intervention culminated in a powerful display of unity when the couple attended Miley's wedding to musician Maxx Morando in Palm Springs on Saturday, November 21. The event marked a turning point for Billy Ray, who has navigated a turbulent relationship with his daughter over recent years.

Wedding Ceremony and Family Unity

Miley Cyrus, the thirty-four-year-old star known for hits like Flowers, exchanged vows with Maxx Morando in an intimate ceremony that brought together both her parents, Billy Ray and Tish Cyrus. The presence of both parents signaled a major step toward familial peace for Billy Ray, whose bond with Miley has been subject to public scrutiny and private strain. Elizabeth Hurley stood alongside Billy Ray as they joined the newlyweds and the rest of the Cyrus clan, presenting a united front that surprised and delighted onlookers. The wedding was not just a celebration of the couple's love but a testament to the efforts made to restore harmony among estranged family members.

Also read Miley Cyrus Weds Maxx Morando in Intimate Ceremony as Billy Ray Cyrus and Elizabeth Hurley Attend

Elizabeth Hurley's Role in Reconciliation

Insiders close to the family revealed that Elizabeth Hurley was determined to see the father and daughter put their past differences aside. A source explained to PEOPLE magazine that family is paramount to Hurley, noting how special it was for her to support both Billy Ray and Miley on such a significant day. The source emphasized that seeing them all together was an emotional moment, highlighting how far the family had come. Elizabeth's involvement went beyond mere attendance; she actively fostered an environment where Billy Ray felt supported in rebuilding bridges with his daughter. Her dedication to family unity has become a defining aspect of her relationship with the Cyrus family, helping to ease tensions that had persisted for some time.

History of the Romance and Meeting

The relationship between Elizabeth Hurley and Billy Ray Cyrus began long before their romantic involvement blossomed. They first met on the set of the 2022 Christmas film Christmas in Paradise, where they shared only a few scenes but experienced an instant spark. Billy Ray later recounted this initial encounter on Apple Music Country's The Ty Bentli Show in April 2025, noting the chemistry he felt despite their limited screen time. He admitted that he was not laughing much at the time, but the interactions with Hurley brought a sense of joy to his life. After filming wrapped, the pair lost contact for nearly two years, during which Billy Ray faced another difficult period in his personal life.

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Reconnection and Blended Family Integration

During this challenging time, Elizabeth Hurley reached out with a message of support, letting Billy Ray know she was in his corner. When he discovered the message was from her, he was taken aback by her kindness, having initially not recognized her number. Their friendship deepened, and by April 2025, they made their relationship public through an Instagram photoshoot. Since then, Elizabeth has become more integrated into the Cyrus family life. She shares a close bond with her son, Damian Hurley, who has followed her into the showbiz industry. Damian, now twenty-four, has forged a connection with Billy Ray and often accompanies his mother to events, including stays at the singer's 500-acre farm in Tennessee.

Future Steps and Ongoing Dynamics

While the wedding served as a major milestone, the integration of their families is an ongoing process. Insiders noted that Billy Ray has a strong connection with Damian, and they communicate frequently. However, fully incorporating the families remains a gradual journey. Miley Cyrus appears to be focusing on defining her own relationship with her father, rather than worrying about his romantic partner. Billy Ray expressed his gratitude for the timing of these new connections, stating that it has been a long time since he has felt this happy. The support from Elizabeth Hurley continues to be a stabilizing force, helping to navigate the complexities of their blended family structure as they move forward together.