Elizabeth Hurley's Age‑Defying Secrets: Simple Diet and NEAT Fitness at 61

At 61, Elizabeth Hurley reveals her no‑gym, no‑green‑juice approach to staying youthful and fit. Discover her old‑fashioned eating habits, NEAT exercises, and watercress soup recipe that support her timeless figure.

British actress and model Elizabeth Hurley , now 61, continues to defy age with her youthful appearance and fit physique, crediting a straightforward, non-restrictive lifestyle rather than extreme fitness routines or trendy diets.

Her approach centers on mindful eating and consistent low-intensity movement, which she describes as old-fashioned and sustainable. Hurley emphasizes that she has always been conscious of her food choices but avoids anything she considers unusual, such as green juices or specialized supplements unless medically necessary. A pivotal change came in her 50s when she learned to distinguish between ultra-processed and simply processed foods, leading her to eliminate pre-packaged meals, sandwiches, and most convenience items.

Instead, she favors home-cooked meals like roast chicken with mashed potatoes and vegetables, and she even makes her own bread daily and cakes on weekends. Her eating philosophy is summarized by the mantra: don't eat too much, too fast, too often, or too late. This means smaller meals, thorough chewing, no snacking, and an earlier dinner. She also ensures that half of every plate consists of fruits or vegetables, supplementing meals with whole foods like an apple alongside a sandwich.

Junk food, in her view, is anything with ingredients not kept in her own kitchen, which includes most ready meals, diet products, sodas, and baked goods, reserved only for occasional treats. Beyond diet, Hurley stays active through NEAT-Non-Exercise Activity Thermogenesis-which encompasses everyday physical activities like gardening, cooking, carrying groceries, and staying on her feet throughout the day.

She does not belong to a gym or follow structured workouts but maintains constant motion, aided by a household rule that prevents watching TV before 6 p.m., encouraging movement until supper. Additionally, Hurley shares a practical diet trick: batch-cooking vegetable soup, particularly a watercress soup, to curb cravings. She drinks up to six cups daily when aiming to maintain or lose weight, valuing its low-fat, nutrient-rich profile.

The soup recipe involves sweating onions, simmering potatoes in stock, adding watercress, blending, and quickly cooling to preserve its vibrant color. Hurley's regimen reflects a balanced, common‑sense method that prioritizes whole foods, regular activity integrated into daily life, and avoidance of processed products, making it accessible for those seeking a maintainable path to health and ageless vitality





DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Elizabeth Hurley Diet Fitness NEAT Anti‑Aging Healthy Eating Weight Management Home Cooking Mindful Eating

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Hero of Belfast who struck knifeman with Irish hurley stick identified'The hurley stick is such an Irish symbol - it is amazing what he did.'

Read more »

Woman 'ashamed and disgusted' as she's told 'you knew he was a child'Emma Hurley, 44, has been jailed

Read more »

Belfast Hero Intervenes with Hurley Stick to Thwart Knife Attack, Foiling Potential MurderMatt McKiernan and a friend, Andre, stumbled upon a savage knife attack in Belfast. Armed only with a hurley stick from his son's sports gear, McKiernan struck the attacker multiple times while Andre used jujitsu to try and subdue him, preventing a likely murder and drawing comparisons to the Lee Rigby case.

Read more »

Elizabeth Hurley's most bombshell bikini moments as she turns 61Elizabeth Hurley, who has just turned 61, has donned some daring and gorgeous bikinis over the years. See photos.

Read more »