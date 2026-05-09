Elizabeth Hurley's Unconventional Fitness Routine and Diet Tips

Elizabeth Hurley, known for her stunning figure and youthful appearance, has shared her unconventional fitness routine and diet tips. She has been open about not visiting a gym and rarely working out, but staying active by nature. She also doesn't stick to a strict diet and eats everything from 'junk food' to fruits. Her mantra is 'don't eat too much, too fast, too often or too late' and she counts junk food as anything that contains any ingredient she doesn't have in her own kitchen. She also advises moving more and not going to the gym or doing set exercises. Elizabeth has been open about her unconventional fitness routine and diet tips, which have helped her maintain her youthful appearance.

Elizabeth Hurley , known for her stunning figure and youthful appearance , has shared her unconventional fitness routine and diet tips . She has been open about not visiting a gym and rarely working out , but staying active by nature .

She also doesn't stick to a strict diet and eats everything from 'junk food' to fruits. Her mantra is 'don't eat too much, too fast, too often or too late' and she counts junk food as anything that contains any ingredient she doesn't have in her own kitchen. She also advises moving more and not going to the gym or doing set exercises.

Elizabeth has been open about her unconventional fitness routine and diet tips, which have helped her maintain her youthful appearance. She has been open about her unconventional fitness routine, which surprisingly does not involve gym visits or intensive workouts. She has been open about her unconventional fitness routine, which surprisingly does not involve gym visits or intensive workouts. She has been open about her unconventional fitness routine, which surprisingly does not involve gym visits or intensive workouts





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Elizabeth Hurley Fitness Routine Diet Tips Stunning Figure Youthful Appearance Unconventional Fitness Routine Not Visiting A Gym Rarely Working Out Staying Active By Nature Manta Don't Eat Too Much Too Fast Too Often Or Too Late Counts Junk Food As Anything That Contains Any Advise Moving More And Not Going To The Gym Or

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