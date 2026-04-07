Elizabeth Hurley Shares Easter Joy with Family and Reveals Beauty Secrets

Actress Elizabeth Hurley provides a glimpse into her Easter Bank Holiday weekend, celebrating with partner Billy Ray Cyrus, son Damian, and friend Patsy Kensit. She also shared beauty tips and details about her recent travels.

Elizabeth Hurley shared a heartwarming glimpse into her Easter Bank Holiday weekend, filling her Instagram feed with joyful moments alongside her partner Billy Ray Cyrus and her son Damian. The actress, known for her timeless beauty and vibrant spirit, captured the essence of the holiday with a series of photographs that radiated warmth and togetherness.

The images showcased the family's visit to lambs on her country estate, with Elizabeth and Billy Ray Cyrus beaming for the camera in sweet embraces. Damian, in turn, was captured feeding a lamb with a bottle of milk, his smile mirroring the wholesome atmosphere. The weekend also saw the presence of Elizabeth's friend, Patsy Kensit, who joined in the festive spirit. The duo, comfortable in knit jumpers and bunny ears, posed for a playful picture, embodying the lighthearted nature of the occasion. The Easter photo collection was not just about family; it also celebrated the beauty of spring. Elizabeth shared a photo of her son with a stunning bouquet, and posted a topless image of herself, showing off her slender physique in a bikini, embracing the sunshine and warmth. Her caption emphasized the importance of Vitamin D, encouraging followers to enjoy the outdoors while protecting their skin.\Beyond the Easter celebrations, Elizabeth Hurley's social media continued to offer glimpses into her life and beauty secrets. She revealed a simple yet effective beauty hack that she swears by: drinking two mugs of warm water every morning. This down-to-earth approach reflects her philosophy of embracing natural beauty and a healthy lifestyle. She was also seen in Delhi with her son Damian and Trinny Woodall to celebrate the vibrant Holi festival. The trio embraced the tradition of wearing white kurta pyjamas, with Elizabeth adding a pop of color with a bright pink scarf. Trinny opted for a blue scarf to wrap her hair, while people around them danced and threw colorful powders into the air. This joyous event, marking the arrival of spring and celebrating the triumph of good over evil, provided another testament to Elizabeth's zest for life and her appreciation for different cultures and traditions. Before the trip to Delhi, Elizabeth also enjoyed a trip to the Maldives. \Elizabeth's life seems to be filled with family, fun and celebrations. Her relationship with Billy Ray Cyrus appears to be flourishing, continuing a romance that blossomed after they met on the set of the movie Christmas in Paradise in 2022. The Easter weekend was a testament to the family's closeness, while her social media posts continue to inspire her fans with a blend of beauty, wellness, and a touch of glamour. Whether she is embracing the sun in a bikini, visiting lambs on her estate, or celebrating cultural festivals, Elizabeth continues to live life to the fullest. This latest glimpse into her life not only allows her fans to share in her joy but also reinforces her position as a style icon and a woman who truly embraces the beauty of life. Her choices reflect her understanding of the importance of self-care and enjoyment of the simple pleasures, as well as an appreciation for the world around her, be it the lush landscapes of her country estate or the vibrant celebrations of Holi in Delhi





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Elizabeth Hurley Billy Ray Cyrus Damian Hurley Easter Holi Beauty

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