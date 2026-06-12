Elizabeth Olsen Expecting First Child with Husband Robbie Arnett

Marvel star Elizabeth Olsen is pregnant with her first child. The actress, who is married to musician Robbie Arnett, was recently spotted with a baby bump in Los Angeles. The couple met in 2017, married before the pandemic, and are now preparing to start a family. The news comes after Olsen recently spoke about growing up with her famous twin sisters.

Marvel actress Elizabeth Olsen is pregnant with her first child, according to a report by People magazine. The 37-year-old, known for her role as the Scarlet Witch , was spotted with a subtle baby bump during a lunch outing in Los Angeles at All Time Restaurant, where she was photographed gently cradling her stomach.

Olsen is married to musician Robbie Arnett of Milo Greene. The couple began dating in 2017 after meeting through mutual friends in Mexico, made their first public appearance that same year, and moved in together in 2018. Engagement rumors surfaced in 2019. In a 2022 interview, Olsen confirmed they had quietly married before the COVID-19 pandemic, stating they eloped and later held a separate ceremony.

She had previously reflected on balancing family plans with her career, pondering the right timing for motherhood in a 2021 interview. Prior to her relationship with Arnett, Olsen was engaged to co-star Boyd Holbrook from Very Good Girls, ending their three-year relationship in 2014. The pregnancy announcement follows Olsen's recent openness about her upbringing.

She discussed growing up as the younger sister of twin fashion icons Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, describing a chaotic childhood where she often felt in their shadow. The twins rose to fame as child actors on Full House and later built a fashion empire. Elizabeth emphasized that her family is supportive, though she noted she was the youngest of four siblings, all born within five years. Her parents are Jarnette and David Olsen, and she has a brother, James Trent





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