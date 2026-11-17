A family in Cannon Beach, Oregon, witnessed a large elk strike their small dog, Tanner, nearly unconscious. The incident highlights critical wildlife safety guidelines for visitors in the area.

A disturbing wildlife encounter occurred at a rental property in Cannon Beach, Oregon, where a large elk attacked a small family dog. The incident involving Tanner, a blonde poodle mix, left the pet unconscious for several minutes after being struck by the animal. Video footage of the event has circulated, showing the elk standing on its hind legs to reach over a backyard fence and strike the dog multiple times.

Incident Details And Immediate Response

Shannel Squally-Janzen and her husband Kyle Jansen were staying at the rented house with their three children and their three dogs. The animals were secured within a fenced-off section of the backyard when the wildlife disturbance began. A small herd of elk had descended upon the property, approaching the house and the enclosed yard area. One of the elk stood up on its hind legs, extending its height over the barrier to reach the dogs. The animal began swinging its front legs aggressively at the animals below. Shannel Squally-Janzen described the scene as the elk struck Tanner repeatedly in the head. The sudden violence of the attack caused immediate panic among the family members present in the yard.

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When Shannel Squally-Janzen went outside to investigate the commotion, she found Tanner lying completely motionless on the ground. Kyle Jansen reported that the dog's head was turned completely backward, facing its tail, which raised fears that his neck might be broken. The severity of the injury was not immediately clear to the parents, who were terrified for their pet's life. Children in the house began screaming, prompting neighbors and passersby to rush to the property. A nurse from Tanasbourne Veterinary Emergency was among those who arrived quickly to assist. The medical professional helped manage the situation while others called emergency services. The rapid response from the community was critical in the immediate aftermath of the attack.

Medical Outcome And Animal Status

Tanner remained unconscious for approximately two to three minutes following the assault. This period of unconsciousness was significant given the force of the blows from the large elk. The family waited anxiously for the dog to regain consciousness, fearing the worst regarding potential internal injuries or skull fractures. Once Tanner woke up, it was determined that he had not suffered any broken bones. Despite the lack of skeletal fractures, the dog was still affected by the trauma. Medical professionals advised that Tanner remains on medication to manage pain and aid in his recovery. The absence of permanent physical damage was a major relief for Shannel Squally-Janzen and Kyle Jansen, though the emotional shock of the event remains. The elk did not stay to continue the attack. After striking Tanner and charging at the dogs, the animal scurried away back to the rest of the herd. The group of elk then retreated from the vicinity of the house, ending the immediate threat to the family and their pets. The video captured by the family shows the elk leaving the scene after the brief but intense confrontation.

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Safety Warnings And Official Guidelines

Shannel Squally-Janzen expressed deep relief that Tanner survived the encounter but used the incident to warn others about wildlife safety. She noted that she witnessed other people approaching the elk too closely, which likely startled the animals and contributed to the aggression. Squally-Janzen emphasized the importance of giving wildlife space to prevent such dangerous situations. She stated that while she loves experiencing these beautiful animals, she does not want anything to happen to them or humans due to preventable encounters. Her message stresses how quickly situations can change when people fail to respect natural boundaries. The Cannon Beach Chamber of Commerce supports this stance with official recommendations for visitors. They advise maintaining a respectful distance from elk at all times. This guidance is particularly crucial during mating season in late spring and early summer when elk are known to be more aggressive. Additionally, the Chamber recommends keeping dogs on a leash at all times. This measure helps prevent elk from feeling threatened, which can trigger defensive charging behavior. The organization aims to ensure safety for both tourists and local wildlife through these preventative measures.

Context Of The Location And Broader Implications

Cannon Beach is a popular destination known for its scenic beauty and frequent wildlife sightings. Elk are native to the area and often roam near residential and rental properties. The proximity of human habitation to elk habitats creates frequent interaction opportunities that require careful management. The incident underscores the risks associated with coastal rental properties in Oregon. Families vacationing in such areas may not be fully prepared for encounters with large wild animals. The presence of pets adds another layer of complexity to these encounters. Small dogs are particularly vulnerable to attacks from large hoofed mammals like elk. This event serves as a reminder for property owners and renters alike to be vigilant. Securing pets in fenced areas may not be sufficient if the fence does not prevent large animals from reaching over or through. The incident has drawn attention to the need for better awareness and education regarding local wildlife behavior and safety protocols.