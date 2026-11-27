Elkie Brooks, who turns 81 on February 25, credits karate, Aikido, a healthy diet and moderation for staying fit and looking her best.

Elkie Brooks has opened up about how she stays fit at 81 and the habits she believes help her age gracefully. The hitmaker is approaching her birthday on February 25, and fans are keen to learn about her beauty and fitness secrets. Her recent public appearance in a burgundy velvet dress has also drawn strong praise online.

Brooks described her routine as a mix of martial arts, a careful diet, luxury skincare and regular exercise. Her comments have prompted renewed interest in how a former rock star from the 1970s and 1980s keeps herself in top form.

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Elkie Brooks Career and Album Milestones

Elkie Brooks has released 21 albums over the course of her career, with four of them coming in the 1970s and a further seven during the 1980s. Her most recent album was released in 2024.

Brooks was one of the biggest rock stars of the 1970s and 1980s, achieving fame with the band Vinegar Joe before starting out on her own solo career. Her long run of recordings has kept her connected to audiences across several decades.

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Karate, Aikido and Her Training Routine

Elkie Brooks trains in karate and holds a black belt, which she achieved in 1995. She has described karate as a big part of her fitness and says she still trains today.

Brooks said she is very active and that her continued training is one of the reasons she managed to fit into a jumpsuit 50 years later. She also said she had a hip operation, after which she has felt fantastic. On the morning she spoke, she said she had completed six backdrops.

Brooks has also trained in Aikido, a Japanese martial arts form. Her training across two disciplines reflects a routine built around staying physically active rather than relying on a single exercise method.

Diet, Moderation and Mental Sharpness Habits

Elkie Brooks credits luxury creams, a healthy diet and regular exercise for keeping her in top form. She also sharpens her mind with word games such as Wordle and Lingo.

Brooks said she likes everything in moderation. She has not had a drink before going on stage since her eldest son, Jay, was a baby, nearly 50 years ago.

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She explained that she had many hangovers in her youth and now enjoys only a little taste on special occasions. She said she does not want to ruin a workout the next day, which is why she keeps alcohol to a minimum.

On diet, Brooks recalled that when she was with Wet Willie, the band would often stop at hamburger places. She said eating them caused her to get pimples on her back, so she realised the food was not for her. Brooks has not eaten a cheeseburger since 1974 and now prefers hummus, fruit and nuts.

Fan Reactions to Her Recent Appearance

For the event, Elkie Brooks wore a burgundy velvet dress with a draped neckline, short sleeves and a figure-hugging silhouette. Her dark hair was styled into voluminous waves, while her makeup was kept natural and glowing.

Fans gushed over how incredible she looked after the appearance. One social media user wrote that she looks wonderful, while another said it was great to see and hear her again and praised what they called a performance.

With her birthday on February 25 approaching, the attention around Elkie Brooks has centred on her fitness, diet and appearance. Her stated approach combines regular training, careful eating and moderate drinking, and that combination is what fans are now seeking to understand.