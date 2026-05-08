Ella Ailiff Stuns in DIVI Magazine Cover Shoot Amid Nick Bosa's Recovery

Ella Ailiff, the girlfriend of San Francisco 49ers star Nick Bosa, showcases her figure in a tennis-inspired photo shoot for DIVI Magazine, drawing admiration from social media and fellow models. The shoot highlights her 'effortless confidence' while Bosa focuses on recovery from a season-ending ACL injury.

Ella Ailiff , the girlfriend of San Francisco 49ers defensive star Nick Bosa , recently graced the cover of Miami-based DIVI Magazine in a striking photo shoot that has garnered widespread attention.

The model, who has been romantically linked to Bosa since late last year, showcased her stunning physique in a tiny pink bikini, paired with tall white socks and red-bottomed black high heels. The tennis-inspired shoot, set on a court, highlighted what the magazine described as her 'effortless confidence,' blending classic tennis aesthetics with modern fashion sensibilities.

The creative team behind DIVI Magazine aimed to create a visual narrative that feels both timeless and contemporary, merging the elegance of traditional tennis with the raw energy of modern editorials. The shoot has drawn significant reactions on social media, with fellow models and football personalities expressing admiration for Ailiff's look. Olivia Ponton, a model linked to Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, commented, 'Holy crap ella,' and added, 'My jaw is on the floor.

' Landry Kiffin, daughter of LSU football coach Lane Kiffin, also left a pair of fire emojis in the comment section of Ailiff's Instagram post. Beyond her modeling career, Ailiff is also the founder of a matcha brand, adding to her entrepreneurial ventures. Ailiff and Bosa have been seen together frequently since they began dating in November, including at the wedding of Nick's older brother, Joey.

Their relationship has blossomed during Bosa's recovery from a serious ACL injury that sidelined him for most of the 2025 NFL season. Bosa, who played only three weeks of the 2025 campaign before suffering the injury in a game against the Arizona Cardinals, spent the remainder of the season focusing on rehabilitation.

He is now looking forward to making a strong comeback in 2026, aiming to reclaim the form that earned him the NFL's Defensive Player of the Year award in 2022. The couple's relationship has been a source of interest among fans and media alike, with Ailiff's recent photo shoot adding another layer of intrigue to their public persona





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