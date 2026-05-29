Ella Bleu Stuns at Propeller Premiere, Stands Taller Than Father John Travolta

John Travolta and his daughter Ella Bleu attended the Los Angeles premiere of his directorial debut, Propeller One-Way Night Coach, where her height captured attention. The 26-year-old actress, naturally 5ft10in, towered in heels beside her 6ft2in father. The film, based on Travolta's 1997 children's book, streams on Apple TV from May 29. The piece also reflects on the family's history, including the loss of Kelly Preston and Jett Travolta, and Ella Bleu's budding acting career.

At the Los Angeles premiere of the film Propeller One-Way Night Coach , John Travolta and his daughter Ella Bleu shared a striking moment on the red carpet.

The 26-year-old actress appeared to tower over her 72-year-old father, sparking conversation about their heights. While she wore six-inch heels, her natural height is an impressive 5 feet 10 inches, nearly matching her father's barefoot height of 6 feet 2 inches. This notable stature is believed to be inherited from Travolta, as his late wife and Ella's mother, Kelly Preston, was 5 feet 6 inches.

Ella Bleu, who plays the character 'Doris' in the movie, wore a black Chanel tweed mini dress with tights and styled her hair partially back. In contrast, her father, the iconic star of Grease and Saturday Night Fever, sported another beret, a look that recently gained viral attention at the Cannes Film Festival. Ella Bleu's role in Propeller One-Way Night Coach marks another professional collaboration with her father.

The film is significant as it represents John Travolta's directorial debut, adapted from a children's book he wrote nearly three decades ago in 1997. The movie follows a young airplane enthusiast named Jeff, portrayed by newcomer Clark Shotwell, and his mother, played by Kelly Eviston-Quinnett, as they embark on a transformative cross-country journey to Hollywood. The project holds deep personal meaning for Travolta, blending his passion for aviation and storytelling.

Propeller One-Way Night Coach is scheduled for streaming on Apple TV beginning May 29. The Travolta family has experienced both public triumph and profound tragedy. John Travolta and Kelly Preston were married for 29 years until her passing in July 2020 after a private two-year battle with breast cancer. She was 57.

Preston was described as the rock and heart of the family. Travolta publicly announced her death on Instagram, expressing his grief and gratitude for the support received during her illness. The family also lost their son Jett in 2009 at age 16 following a seizure during a vacation in the Bahamas. They are parents to another son, Ben, now 15.

Ella Bleu, following in her parents' footsteps, made her screen debut as a child in the 2009 comedy Old Dogs alongside her father and the late Robin Williams. She later starred with Travolta and Morgan Freeman in the 2019 thriller The Poison Rose. This year, she is set to appear in Alicia in Wonderland with James Cromwell and Terrence Howard.

She also has two films in post-production: Black Tides with her father and Melissa Barrera, and Nice People with Travolta and Sosie Bacon, daughter of Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick





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