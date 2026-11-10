Ella Clements Jailed for Abusing Student at Elite Sydney School

Former St Augustine teacher Ella Clements sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to maintaining an unlawful relationship with a 15-year-old student at the elite Sydney institution.

Ella Clements, a former drama teacher at St Augustine's Catholic School for Boys in Brookvale, has been imprisoned after admitting to sexually abusing a 15-year-old student. The 25-year-old educator, who previously commanded a salary of $23,000 annually at the elite institution on Sydney's Northern Beaches, was taken into custody following a guilty plea regarding the serious charges against her.

Legal Proceedings and Sentencing Outcomes

Clements stood before Judge Greg Grogin at Sydney's Downing Centre Court where she formally pleaded guilty to the charge of maintaining an unlawful relationship with a child. This specific plea served as the centerpiece of a legal agreement that resulted in the dismissal of four other more severe charges she originally faced. Those dismissed charges included three counts of aggravated sexual intercourse with a child aged 14 to 16 years and one count of sexually touching a child aged 10 to 16 years. The court accepted this plea deal in exchange for her admission to the continuous unlawful relationship charge.

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Details of the Alleged Offenses

New South Wales legislation defines an unlawful sexual relationship as one involving an adult engaging in two or more unlawful sexual acts with or towards a child over any period of time. Although the maximum penalty for this offense carries a potential life sentence, the average full-term sentence for such cases is approximately 14 years, with a minimum term of around ten years. Clements was immediately refused bail by the court, resulting in her incarceration without the possibility of release pending her final sentencing. The judicial process moved swiftly following her guilty admission to secure the safety and legal finality of the case.

Arrest and Employment Termination

The legal actions began in September 2025 when police arrested Clements on the grounds of the school she led in the drama department. This arrest followed a string of alleged incidents involving the underage male student that occurred earlier in that year. The shock of the arrest caused Clements to physically collapse on the school premises, leading to an immediate transport to the hospital where she spent two weeks receiving medical care. Following her recovery and subsequent release, she was terminated by the school administration, which caters to boys from Years 5 to 12, without delay.

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Background and Previous Bail Status

Before her current imprisonment, Clements was granted bail to reside at her parents' home in Lennox Head, a location on the New South Wales north coast. She remained on this conditional release until her recent guilty plea before the judge. Clements is a graduate of Brigidine College St Ives, a prestigious school she attended in 2018, where she served as drama captain and demonstrated exceptional aptitude in mathematics. Her previous employment at St Augustine's saw her hold the position of head of drama for approximately one year before the allegations came to light.

Impact on School Community and Next Steps

St Augustine's principal Jonathan Byrne communicated directly with parents regarding the investigation, acknowledging the anxiety such events cause within the community. He stated that the college had been collaborating with police and relevant authorities prior to the arrest, emphasizing a primary consideration for protecting the safety and wellbeing of the student and his family. Clements faces her first sentencing hearing via audio-visual link from jail on December 4 in the New South Wales District Court. A further hearing for an Apprehended Violence Order intended to protect the victim is scheduled for late February.