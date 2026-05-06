Ella Rae Wise Reveals Emotional Struggle Following Dan Edgar's Romance With Chloe Lewis

Reality star Ella Rae Wise discusses the difficulties of facing her ex-boyfriend Dan Edgar and his new partner Chloe Lewis during the filming of TOWIE.

Ella Rae Wise has recently provided a deeply personal account of her ongoing struggle to process the new romantic entanglement between her former partner Dan Edgar and former co-star Chloe Lewis .

The twenty-five-year-old star of The Only Way Is Essex found herself in a precarious position after ending her tumultuous and on-and-off relationship with the thirty-five-year-old Edgar in January 2025. This separation occurred just a week before she entered the high-pressure environment of the Big Brother house, with trust issues serving as the primary catalyst for the breakup.

The situation grew more complicated when Dan officially confirmed his relationship with Chloe Lewis, a fellow reality personality who had previously left the series in 2019. Reports suggest that the pair rekindled their spark during a celebratory event in Mallorca last summer, specifically at the wedding of Georgia Kousoulou and Tommy Mallet, setting the stage for a dramatic reunion.

The tension reached a boiling point during the filming of the thirty-sixth series of the hit ITV2 show, which saw several cast members traveling to Vietnam. Being forced into close proximity with Dan while he was openly involved with Chloe created an environment of significant emotional distress for Ella. During a recent appearance on a brand new Vodcast tailored for the show, Ella spoke candidly with host Denise Van Outen about the mental toll this experience has taken.

She described the scenario as an incredibly hard situation, noting that despite their split, she and Dan often felt a natural magnetic pull toward one another in social group settings. This familiarity provided a sense of comfort for Ella, who admitted that her circle of close friends within the show's cast is relatively small, making Dan a primary source of stability even amidst the heartbreak.

Furthermore, Ella expressed a profound sense of confusion regarding her current feelings and her path forward. She confessed to feeling very emotional whenever she is in Dan's presence, whereas she feels more like her authentic self when they are apart. This internal conflict has left her feeling as though she is away with the fairies, unsure of whether she should attempt to fully move on or hold onto a glimmer of hope.

In a moment of vulnerability, she mentioned that she wished she possessed a crystal ball to guide her through this emotional maze. While she has publicly described the relationship between Dan and Chloe as cute, she also admitted that the closeness between the two had felt threatening during the period when she and Dan were still trying to make their relationship work.

The conversation expanded to include other cast members such as Harry Derbidge and Dani Imbert, who provided a broader perspective on the social dynamics of the region. They joked about the incestuous nature of dating within Essex, describing it as a small community where it is nearly impossible to date someone who has not already been involved with a mutual acquaintance.

Harry noted that while seeing an ex-partner move on is never easy, such experiences ultimately serve as life lessons that foster personal growth and resilience. This collective sentiment highlights the unique pressures faced by the TOWIE cast, where personal lives and professional obligations are inextricably linked. From Dan Edgar's perspective, the experience in Vietnam was equally challenging. He revealed in a separate interview that witnessing Ella's distress was difficult for him, as he genuinely dislikes seeing anyone in pain.

Balancing his commitment to Chloe while attempting to maintain a respectful friendship with Ella proved to be a complex navigation of new emotional territory. However, Dan praised Chloe for her maturity and understanding, noting that her previous experience on the show allows her to handle the chaotic nature of their public lives with grace.

As the latest series unfolds, the interplay between these three individuals continues to provide a gripping look at the complexities of love, trust, and friendship in the spotlight





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