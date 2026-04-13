Elle Fanning Opens Up About Family Plans and Her Relationship with Boyfriend Gus Wenner

Actress Elle Fanning shares her desire for a family and details about her relationship with boyfriend Gus Wenner in a recent ELLE UK cover shoot.

Elle Fanning , the acclaimed actress, has shared intimate details about her future family plans and her relationship with boyfriend Gus Wenner . The star, known for her roles in films and television, opened up in a new cover shoot for ELLE UK, offering a rare glimpse into her personal life with the media executive. This marks a significant moment as Fanning rarely discusses her private life publicly, making this interview a noteworthy event for fans and the media alike.

The actress, currently 27, has been dating Wenner, 35, for three years, and their relationship appears to be flourishing, with strong indicators of a shared future. Her recent role in the Apple TV series Margo's Got Money Troubles has further ignited her desire to start a family, as she expressed in the interview, “I've always just wanted that, the baby-fever was nuts.” This statement underscores the impact her professional life has on her personal aspirations, highlighting how her roles can shape and influence her life goals.

Furthermore, Fanning revealed that she and Wenner see each other as a family. She mentioned her boyfriend's grounding influence in her life, how he plans getaways, and his warm acceptance into her family, including the affection of her sister and mother. This shows that their relationship goes beyond the romance and has become an essential part of her life and that of her family.

Fanning's reflections on her relationship with Wenner also touch on her sentimental nature and appreciation for the smaller, meaningful moments in life. She admitted to being “a sucker for romance” and revealed that she keeps every note given to her by her boyfriend. This sentimental approach underscores a desire to cherish and document the chapters of her life and relationship.

Their public appearances, such as attending the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards in January 2024 and walking the red carpet at the 2026 awards ceremony, show their commitment to each other. Both come from prominent show business families. Elle is the younger sister of actress Dakota Fanning, while Gus is the son of Rolling Stone magazine co-founder Jann Wenner, highlighting the shared understanding and support within their families. These public appearances are not just social events; they represent a public affirmation of their relationship and a commitment to their shared journey.

Beyond her personal life, Elle Fanning is also immersed in a thriving career. She is currently promoting her new Apple series, Margo's Got Money Troubles, where she plays a young mother facing financial difficulties. The series features an impressive ensemble cast including Michelle Pfeiffer, Nick Offerman, Nicole Kidman, and Rico Nasty. Adding to her busy schedule, Fanning is also involved in The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, a prequel to the popular book and movie franchise. This new film, based on Suzanne Collins' 2025 novel, takes viewers back to the world of Panem, 24 years before the events of the original The Hunger Games, and features Fanning in a notable role alongside an all-star cast. The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping is set to be released in cinemas in November.

The actress's diverse roles and upcoming projects showcase her versatility and her ability to engage with a range of genres, from family drama to the blockbuster action film. The April issue of ELLE UK, featuring Fanning's cover shoot, will be available from April 16th. Fanning's insights offer a rare look into the life of a rising star, blending the personal with the professional, and providing fans with an exclusive glimpse into her desires for family and future.





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Elle Fanning Gus Wenner Family Plans Margo's Got Money Troubles The Hunger Games: Sunrise On The Reaping

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