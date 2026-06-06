Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi's Transnational Lifestyle: From UK Floods to California Estate and Spanish Yacht

An in-depth look at Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi's complex living situation following their move from the US after Trump's 2024 re-election. The piece details their troubled $18 million Cotswolds purchase, a subsequent UK move, and their simultaneous acquisition of a $27 million Montecito mansion, framing their recent Mallorca yacht trip within this pattern of transatlantic living.

The recently reported Mallorca trip of Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi offers a glimpse into the celebrity couple's complex and evolving living arrangements. Following their high-profile departure from the United States after Donald Trump's 2024 re-election, the pair initially settled into an $18 million property in the Cotswolds , England.

That plan, however, encountered significant local issues including severe flooding from Storm Bert and complaints from neighbors regarding construction work. These challenges prompted a subsequent move to another home approximately 30 minutes away from their original purchase. Amid these UK transitions, the couple also made a substantial property investment back in the United States, quietly acquiring a $27 million mansion in Montecito, California, late last year.

Their recent Spanish yacht excursion, styled in casual summer attire, underscores a lifestyle that now spans continents, with reports suggesting a dual-residence strategy: full-time plans for the UK interspersed with several months annually spent at their new Montecito estate. This arrangement appears to be a pragmatic solution, allowing them to maintain a significant pied-à-terre in their home country while primarily residing abroad.

The move from the US was explicitly linked by DeGeneres herself to the political outcome of the 2024 presidential election, a direct and rare political statement from the typically apolitical comedian. Yet the Montecito purchase indicates that a complete severance from American life was not intended. The couple was first publicly seen at the California property in February, filming themselves in the backyard, which served as a quiet confirmation of their continued ties to the US.

While insiders have floated the idea of a potential permanent return, others firmly state the UK remains their primary base, with the Montecito home serving as a seasonal retreat. This fluid international lifestyle contrasts sharply with the initial narrative of a simple political exile, revealing instead a sophisticated personal strategy to navigate personal preferences, professional opportunities, and political discomfort.

The Mallorca trip, therefore, is not merely a vacation but a symbol of their transnational existence, managing assets and homes across multiple countries while contending with the practicalities and occasional headaches of expatriate life, from British weather to local community relations. Their story highlights the mobility and financial capacity of high-net-worth individuals to craft bespoke living situations that blend escape with enduring connection





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Ellen Degeneres Portia De Rossi Celebrity Homes US Politics Trump 2024 Montecito Cotswolds Celebrity Relocation Expat Life

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