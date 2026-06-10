Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi Share PDA on Yacht Trip with Kris Jenner

During a luxurious yacht vacation in Mallorca, Ellen DeGeneres and her wife Portia de Rossi were photographed sharing an intimate kiss while their friend Kris Jenner looked on. The holiday also featured a playful prank where DeGeneres scared Jenner, captured in a viral Instagram video.

Ellen DeGeneres and her wife Portia de Rossi enjoyed a vacation with their friend Kris Jenner aboard a superyacht off the coast of Mallorca , Spain.

The couple, who have been married since 2008, were photographed sharing an affectionate kiss, with de Rossi gently caressing DeGeneres's face. Their holiday included leisure activities such as lounging on the deck and riding jet skis in the Mediterranean Sea. Jenner, a 70-year-old talent manager, also participated in the trip and became the unsuspecting victim of one of DeGeneres's classic pranks over the weekend.

In a video posted to Instagram, DeGeneres startled Jenner, who reacted with a scream and an expletive-filled outburst before breaking into laughter. Jenner captioned the post, acknowledging DeGeneres's ongoing "shenanigans.

" The friendship between DeGeneres, de Rossi, and Jenner is longstanding, with Jenner having officiated the couple's vow renewal ceremony in February 2023. The couple's recent travel follows a period of significant life changes, including their relocation to the United Kingdom after the 2024 U.S. presidential election and a subsequent purchase of a $27 million mansion in Montecito, California, indicating a return to the United States.

DeGeneres, 68, and de Rossi, 53, showcased a relaxed and loving dynamic throughout the vacation, with de Rossi wearing a patterned bikini and DeGeneres in casual gray attire. Their trip to Mallorca mirrors a similar visit they made with Jenner in July 2023. The trio often shares moments of humor and camaraderie on social media, reinforcing their close bond





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Ellen Degeneres Portia De Rossi Kris Jenner Vacation Mallorca Yacht PDA Kiss Prank Instagram Relationship Celebrity

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