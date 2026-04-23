Ellen DeGeneres and Portia De Rossi Spotted in London Amidst Cotswolds Estate Plans

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia De Rossi were seen enjoying a night out in London as they continue to settle into life in the UK. Their plans for a horse facility at their Cotswolds estate are now under review due to the potential presence of Roman archaeological remains.

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia De Rossi were spotted leaving the exclusive Maison Estelle in Mayfair, London, on Wednesday evening, showcasing a continued embrace of life in the United Kingdom.

The couple, married since 2008, have been actively exploring the UK’s most prestigious locations since relocating from the United States in 2024. Ellen, 68, appeared vibrant and was assisted by her wife, 53, as they exited the private members’ club. Ellen opted for a relaxed yet stylish ensemble consisting of a black polo shirt, navy suit trousers, and a practical brown windbreaker.

Portia, known for her role in Ally McBeal, complemented her wife’s look with a chic red knitted jumper layered under a navy double-breasted jacket, and the pair were seen holding hands, radiating affection. The move to the Cotswolds initially aimed to provide a respite from what they described as the ‘perils’ of Donald Trump’s America.

They invested significantly in transforming a ‘tired’ farmhouse into a luxurious country estate, employing a team of 70 builders and craftsmen to expedite the 18-month estimated restoration. However, their initial dream home faced immediate challenges, becoming inundated with floodwater shortly after completion, forcing them to seek refuge on higher ground in a newly constructed, ultra-modern £25million hilltop property. Despite this setback, the couple’s commitment to establishing a long-term residence in the UK appears unwavering.

They have now submitted plans for stables at their Cotswolds estate, signaling a renewed dedication to their original vision. The property was initially purchased for £15million, with an additional £7.5million spent on renovations, before being briefly placed on the market for £22million. The recent planning application indicates a firm decision to remain and establish roots in the area.

However, their plans for the stables are now facing scrutiny due to the historical significance of the surrounding land. Oxfordshire County Archaeological Services have raised concerns that the proposed site may lie atop Roman relics and structures. Numerous Roman remains, including a bridge, a protected villa, and bathhouses, are located within close proximity to the planned stable enclosure. This discovery necessitates a thorough archaeological assessment before any construction can proceed.

Ellen has previously expressed the importance of a horse facility for Portia, stating that it was a crucial requirement when choosing a permanent home in the UK. The couple’s desire to create a suitable environment for Portia’s passion for horses underscores their commitment to a fulfilling lifestyle in the English countryside.

The archaeological concerns present a potential hurdle, but the couple’s determination to make the Cotswolds their ‘long term home’ suggests they are prepared to navigate these challenges and realize their vision





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