Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi Win Planning Approval for Cotswolds Stables, Aim to Make Estate Permanent Home

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi have received planning permission for new stables at their Cotswolds farm, overcoming archaeological and flooding concerns to pursue their goal of making the property a long-term residence.

Ellen DeGeneres and her partner Portia de Rossi have secured long-term planning permission for new stables at their Cotswolds estate, Kitesbridge Farm , signaling their intention to make the property a permanent residence despite previous challenges.

The decision by West Oxfordshire District Council comes after a contentious battle that involved archaeological concerns and persistent flooding issues on the 43-acre site. The couple purchased the property for £15 million in 2024 and invested an additional £7.5 million in renovations before briefly moving in and then deciding to list the home for sale due to its lack of horse facilities.

After reducing the asking price by £4.5 million and taking it off the market, they now appear committed to staying following the council's approval, which is subject to several strict conditions. The planning application for the traditional stone stables was approved because the design fits within the existing agricultural building cluster and is considered to have minimal impact on the Cotswold National Landscape.

However, the council's archaeological department raised alarms about potential Roman remains on the site, which is near a Roman bridge, a Roman road, and a protected Roman villa with a bathhouse. To mitigate these risks, a key condition mandates that an archaeologist must be present during all groundworks, and a detailed investigation must be completed before construction begins.

The council's planning officer, Sarah Weaver, emphasized that the stables' design, which includes an arch entrance and traditional fenestration, complements the existing structures and that the removal of a modern agricultural building will enhance the area's aesthetic. Another significant condition addresses the property's history of flooding from the River Windrush. The couple must submit and gain approval for a surface water drainage scheme to ensure the new development does not exacerbate existing flood risks.

These stipulations reflect the delicate balance between private development and preserving historical and environmental assets. The couple's representatives argued in their application that the stables are essential for accommodating Portia de Rossi's passion for horses, as the main house, despite its size, lacks any equestrian facilities. Their statement highlighted the desire to create a sensitive, long-term home, and the council's approval suggests that with the imposed safeguards, the project can proceed





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Ellen Degeneres Portia De Rossi Cotswolds Planning Permission Archaeology Flooding Roman Remains Kitesbridge Farm Stables West Oxfordshire District Council

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