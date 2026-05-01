Ellen DeGeneres Faces Council Battle Over Horse Arena at Cotswolds Estate

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia De Rossi are seeking planning permission to build an all-weather riding arena at their £22 million Cotswolds home, facing potential hurdles due to flooding concerns and the proximity of Roman ruins. The couple aims to make the estate their long-term residence.

Ellen DeGeneres and her wife, Portia De Rossi , are currently navigating a planning dispute with the West Oxfordshire District Council regarding their substantial Cotswolds estate.

The couple, who purchased the property for £15 million in 2024 and subsequently invested an additional £7.5 million in renovations, are seeking approval to construct an all-weather riding arena on the 43-acre grounds. This application follows a previous submission for new stables, indicating a firm commitment to establishing the estate as their ‘long-term home’ despite initial plans to potentially sell after experiencing significant flooding issues.

The need for the arena stems from the frequent inaccessibility of the land during winter months due to the River Windrush, which runs through the property, severely limiting opportunities for horse exercise. Currently, the couple’s horses are temporarily housed within existing garaging on the estate while the council deliberates on their applications. The proposed arena is strategically positioned outside the designated flood zone and is designed to minimize environmental impact.

Planning documents emphasize the careful consideration given to the land’s existing topography, aiming to integrate the arena seamlessly into the landscape with minimal excavation. Representatives for DeGeneres and De Rossi highlight the lack of nearby residential properties, asserting that the arena will not negatively impact local amenities. They also point to the alignment of the proposal with local development policies that support equestrian facilities in the countryside.

The application is accompanied by photographic evidence of past flooding, illustrating the challenges posed by the river and the necessity for an all-weather training solution. The couple’s representatives have urged the council to grant permission ‘without delay,’ emphasizing the suitability of the location and the minimal disruption it will cause.

However, the situation is complicated by the presence of Roman ruins on the property. Concerns have been raised regarding the potential for the construction to disturb or damage these historical remains. While the application details efforts to avoid archaeological impact, the council must carefully balance the couple’s desire to create a suitable environment for their horses with the preservation of the area’s rich historical heritage. The initial stable application also faced scrutiny regarding its potential impact on the Roman ruins.

The couple’s representatives have stressed that the arena’s location is chosen to be adjacent to the proposed new stables, creating a cohesive equestrian facility. They also clarified that the land surrounding the arena is primarily used for grazing or farming, negating the need for additional agricultural storage buildings. The council’s decision will likely set a precedent for similar developments in the area and will be closely watched by local heritage groups and equestrian enthusiasts alike.

The ongoing saga underscores the complexities of balancing private property rights with environmental concerns and historical preservation





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Ellen Degeneres Portia De Rossi Cotswolds Horse Arena Planning Permission Roman Ruins

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