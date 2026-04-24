Ellen DeGeneres Returns to Finding Nemo Franchise Amid Hollywood Comeback

Ellen DeGeneres is set to reprise her role as Dory in a new Finding Nemo short film, marking her return to the spotlight after facing bullying accusations and ending her talk show. The comedian and her wife initially moved to the UK but have since returned to California.

Ellen DeGeneres is making a significant return to Hollywood following a period of controversy and a self-imposed exile from the spotlight. The comedian, age 68, is set to reprise her beloved role as Dory, the forgetful blue tang fish, in a new short film within Disney 's immensely successful Finding Nemo franchise.

This marks DeGeneres' first major project since facing widespread accusations of fostering a toxic work environment on her long-running talk show, The Ellen DeGeneres Show. She originally voiced Dory in the 2003 hit Finding Nemo and again in the 2016 blockbuster Finding Dory, which grossed over $1 billion worldwide. The 2016 sequel represented her last film role before the allegations surfaced.

The controversy began in March 2020 with a tweet from comedian Kevin T. Porter soliciting stories about negative experiences with DeGeneres. This quickly spiraled into a flood of accusations from current and former employees of her talk show, detailed in a BuzzFeed News exposé. These allegations included claims of racism, bullying, and sexual harassment. WarnerMedia launched an investigation, leading to the dismissal of several executive producers and a public apology from DeGeneres herself.

Despite apologizing both on and off-air, the damage to her public image was substantial, culminating in the show's finale in May 2022 after 19 seasons. DeGeneres later characterized the backlash as a 'coordinated misogynistic' attack. She has since reflected on the experience, stating she learned from it and believes it happened for a reason. Her attempt at a comeback with the 2024 Netflix special, Ellen DeGeneres: For Your Approval, received largely negative reviews.

Following the scandal, DeGeneres and her wife, Portia de Rossi, initially relocated to the UK, citing concerns over the political climate in the US after Donald Trump's election. They considered remarrying in the UK due to fears of reversals in gay marriage rights. DeGeneres expressed her fondness for the UK's beauty, simplicity, and politeness, enjoying a quieter lifestyle with animals.

However, she has since returned to California, purchasing a $27.4 million mansion in Montecito, a celebrity enclave. She and de Rossi now divide their time between England and California, joining a community of high-profile residents like Oprah Winfrey and Gwyneth Paltrow. The return to the Finding Nemo franchise signals a potential turning point in DeGeneres' career, offering a chance to reconnect with audiences through a beloved character and potentially rebuild her public image.

This new role represents a significant step in her attempt to re-establish herself in the entertainment industry after a tumultuous period





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