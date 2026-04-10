Ellesmere Community Unites to Support Teenager Paralyzed in Accident

The Ellesmere community is rallying behind Morgan Clewes, a teenager paralyzed in an accident, with fundraising events and support. The community has shown overwhelming support, organizing a 10k run, bingo night, and a free football game to raise money for his wheelchair. Former Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney also visited him in hospital.

The Ellesmere community has rallied together in an extraordinary display of support for Morgan Clewes, a teenager who suffered a life-altering spinal cord injury in a freak accident last year. The incident occurred in September when Morgan, then 16, was playing on a swing with friends. The accident resulted in paralysis from the chest down, necessitating the use of a wheelchair for the remainder of his life.

This crucial piece of equipment comes with a significant cost, estimated at around £10,000. The outpouring of assistance from the community has been described as overwhelming by Morgan's mother, Julie Clewes, who expressed her astonishment at the multitude of fundraising initiatives and acts of kindness. This collective effort underscores the strength of community bonds and the willingness of individuals to contribute to the well-being of a neighbor in need. The swift and comprehensive response highlights the profound impact of a shared sense of responsibility and compassion.\The community's efforts to support Morgan have taken various forms, showcasing the diverse talents and energies within Ellesmere. Julie Clewes recounted how the idea for a wheelchair quickly blossomed into a community-wide endeavor, thanks to the power of social media and word-of-mouth. A close friend is organizing a 10k run or walk from Ellesmere to Colemere scheduled for April 18th, providing a physical challenge for participants while raising much-needed funds. Another group of family friends organized a bingo night, which was an instant success, selling out within an incredibly short timeframe, and even garnering a waiting list, demonstrating the remarkable level of enthusiasm and generosity. Furthermore, Ellesmere Rangers, the local football team, has pledged that their upcoming game against Shifnal Town will be free to attend, with attendees encouraged to donate to the cause. This multifaceted approach to fundraising showcases the ingenuity and commitment of the community, reflecting a deep-seated desire to help Morgan achieve his goals. Julie's sentiment perfectly encapsulates the feelings of gratitude, stating that she hopes the reward for the community is witnessing Morgan thriving in his new wheelchair.\Reflecting on the day of the accident, Julie described the initial uncertainty, and how the severity of the situation became clear. Following the accident, an air ambulance was dispatched to transport Morgan to Alder Hey Children's Hospital in Liverpool. Upon arriving at the hospital, Julie learned the devastating news: Morgan had sustained a spinal cord injury and would require major surgery. Morgan himself has no memory of the fall, but he expressed gratitude for the presence of his friends, who remained calm and provided crucial support during a terrifying moment. He recalls the initial shock and disbelief, followed by the realization of the gravity of the situation as he lost feeling in his legs and arms. The support he received from his friends and family, including a surprise visit from former Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney, has played a significant role in his recovery and outlook. Wayne Rooney's visit was a particularly memorable experience, during which he spoke about football, his career and the importance of mentality. This visit was more than just a gesture; it provided a source of inspiration and hope for Morgan during a challenging time. The community's ongoing support, coupled with moments of individual kindness, embodies the true spirit of compassion and resilience. The incident is a testament to the community's heart and their unwavering support for one of their own





BBCShropshire / 🏆 86. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Ellesmere Spinal Cord Injury Fundraising Community Wayne Rooney

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Livingston MP Gregor Poynton praises community groups and businesses for Easter supportMr Poynton delivered donations to three local efforts making a difference in the community across West Lothian.

Read more »

Fantastic beasts to take flight over Ellesmere for inaugural arts festivalEllesmere's landscapes are set to be transformed next month as a flock of 'fantastic flying creatures' descends upon the Mere.

Read more »

£3.75m investment in North Belfast to see three buildings transformed for community useDavid Williamson, Chair of the North City Business Centre, said the acquisition marks a turning point for the organisation and the surrounding neighbourhood

Read more »

Stay Up-to-Date with the Latest Gaming News and Community InsightsGet instant access to gaming news, exclusive content, and special offers. Discover the latest updates in World of Warcraft, explore player-created content, and stay informed on the biggest games and industry trends.

Read more »

New Mural Celebrates Liverpool's Chinatown and CommunityA 200-square-metre mural has been unveiled in Liverpool's Chinatown, co-created with local residents to celebrate the Chinese community and mark the Year of the Fire Horse. The artwork, a collaboration between artists, Pagoda Arts, and the community, reflects migration, cultural identity, and community harmony. The project is part of a wider initiative to revitalize social housing estates through street art.

Read more »

Family of tragic teen car fire victim thank community for support after funeralKai Mathieson died after the blue Vauxhall Astra he was travelling in burst into flames near Fort William on February 21, with his funeral held last month.

Read more »