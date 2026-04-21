Ellesmere Port Community Rallies to Support Family of Six-Year-Old Following Fatal Collision

A six-year-old boy named Kanan-Jay has died following a tragic road accident in Ellesmere Port, prompting a massive outpouring of community support and a successful fundraising campaign.

The community of Ellesmere Port is currently enveloped in profound sorrow following the untimely and tragic death of a six-year-old boy, identified as Kanan-Jay . The incident, which has left residents in a state of shock, occurred on the morning of Sunday, April 19, near the Whitby Sports and Social Club on Anchor Drive.

Local law enforcement officers from Cheshire Police were dispatched to the location at approximately 11:40 am after receiving reports of a serious road traffic collision involving a black Infiniti FX30D and the young child. Despite the rapid response of emergency services and the immediate medical intervention provided at the scene, the young boy sustained critical injuries. He was rushed to a nearby hospital for urgent care, though his condition necessitated a transfer to the Countess of Chester Hospital, where, despite the best efforts of medical professionals, he tragically succumbed to his injuries. In the aftermath of this devastating loss, an immense wave of communal empathy has manifested in both digital and physical forms. Social media platforms have been flooded with heartfelt tributes from strangers and neighbors alike, each message echoing a shared sense of disbelief and deep sympathy for the grieving parents. Many commenters expressed that no parent should ever have to endure the agony of burying a child, highlighting the universal nature of the grief felt throughout Ellesmere Port. A physical memorial has also emerged near the site of the collision, as well-wishers have left floral tributes at the entrance of the Whitby Sports and Social Club as a mark of respect and remembrance for the young life cut tragically short. These flowers serve as a somber reminder of the fragility of life and the strength of a community coming together to support one of its own during an unimaginably difficult time. To further assist the family, a JustGiving fundraising campaign was established by the child's aunt, aimed at alleviating the financial pressures associated with funeral arrangements and helping the parents honor their son’s memory in the best way possible. The response to the appeal has been overwhelming, with donations already exceeding 7,000 pounds within a very short period. The organizer of the fundraiser poignantly requested that the public help support the boy's parents as they navigate this harrowing period of loss. Meanwhile, the investigation into the circumstances surrounding the collision remains active and ongoing. Cheshire Police are continuing their enquiries, although they have not yet disclosed specific details regarding the driver of the Infiniti. As the investigation progresses, the local community remains united in their support for Kanan-Jay’s family, holding them in their thoughts and prayers as they grapple with the irreversible void left by the passing of their beautiful little boy





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Ellesmere Port Cheshire Police Road Traffic Accident Community Support Kanan-Jay

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