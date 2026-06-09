Ellie Goulding Opens Up About Her New Song Black Prada Dress

Ellie Goulding has spoken about her new song Black Prada Dress, which she says is about her battle with insecurities. The singer, 39, has announced her return to music with her new album I Know Too Much.

Ellie Goulding has opened up about her new song Black Prada Dress , which she says is about her battle with insecurities. The singer, 39, has announced her return to music with her new album I Know Too Much .

She took to Instagram to thank fans for their support, confessing that her insecurities have kept her in a self-conscious loop. The lyrics of the song refer to her inner dialogue and the insecurities she has carried for as long as she can remember, which have shaped her as a person but also kept her in a self-conscious loop. Writing the song was a way for her to confront those feelings and transform them into something cathartic and powerful.

Ellie has also spoken about her struggles with feeling like a robot while trying to record an album after the birth of her second child. She has kickstarted promotions for her new album, which is set for release in September. As part of her music comeback, she performed Black Prada Dress on Sunday's Later... With Jools Holland.

The star admitted that struggling in the postnatal phase helped to inspire her 2023 album Higher Than Heaven, which was released a year after her son Arthur was born. Ellie confirmed that her new record will be her most honest yet, covering the breakdown of her marriage to husband Caspar.

She said that music and performing is the thing that keeps her going, and that she has become more human and more equipped to get back into the mindset of creating music after the birth of her second child. The star has previously spoken about the fact that her new record is a divorce album, having penned a number of the tracks at the time of her split from ex-husband Caspar in 2024.

She said that when she married her ex-husband, she thought it was for life, and that the experience will always stay with her. There are some songs that are necessary for her to acknowledge that time in her life and to be respectful of it, while others were extremely reactionary and sad.

She has asked her friends about the album, and while one person thought it was a divorce album, most of them thought it sounded like she was a new woman, growing and rediscovering herself





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Ellie Goulding Black Prada Dress I Know Too Much Higher Than Heaven Divorce Album

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