Ellie Goulding Returns to Music with New Album 'I Know Too Much'

Ellie Goulding has announced her long-awaited return to music following the birth of her second child, with her new album I Know Too Much. The singer's new record is due for release on 4 September, and the star performed the single Black Prada Dress at Radio 1's Big Weekend last week.

Ellie Goulding has announced her long-awaited return to music following the birth of her second child, with her new album I Know Too Much . The singer's new record is due for release on 4 September, and the star performed the single Black Prada Dress at Radio 1's Big Weekend last week.

Ellie has spoken about the fact that her new record is 'a divorce album', having penned a number of the tracks at the time of her split from ex-husband Caspar, 34, in 2024. She said last year: 'When I married my ex-husband, I thought it was for life. That will never go away and that will always stay with me.

There are some songs that are necessary for me to acknowledge that time in my life and to be respectful of it...

'Then there were some songs that were extremely reactionary and sad that I felt were good to do in the moment but don't serve me long-term. ' Elaborating on the idea of a 'divorce album', she said: 'I asked my friends about this. I sent them a folder of the songs and was like, 'What do you guys think?

' I trust my friends, and they're real music lovers... 'One person said, 'Wow, this is the divorce album. ' And then most of the others were like, 'This just sounds like you're a new woman. It sounds like growing and rediscovery.

It doesn't feel like divorce.

' Ellie and Caspar finalised their divorce in January last year and the two remain on good terms as they co-parent Arthur. Caspar has moved on with actress Olivia Wilde, 42, with the two spotted enjoying a romantic Valentine's Day weekend in Mexico City in February. Ahead of her single's release, Ellie belted out her new song on the Radio 1 stage while her boyfriend Beau watched on.

The singer was first romantically linked to Beau in July last year, after he shared an intimate photograph of her lying in an unmade hotel room on Instagram. Ellie, who shares four-year-old son Arthur with ex-husband Caspar Jopling, welcomed a baby girl with hunky boyfriend Beau Minniear, 28, on March 6. She went public with their relationship in September 2025 and he then appeared as her love interest in the music video for her song Destiny in November.

The following month, the hitmaker revealed her pregnancy as she walked the red carpet at the Fashion Awards with her blossoming baby bump on full display. Opening up about her second experience of pregnancy, Ellie said in January: 'I have an amazing boyfriend. I do have it a little easier in that I do have amazing support.

'I'm still working every day and still writing every day. It's just that I am growing a human inside me. I'm perhaps not the most, like, Mother Earth about it, if you know what I mean?

'It's a beautiful thing to be able to grow a child, and I feel very lucky that I'm healthy - but it's not all I am right now. ' Ellie has also revealed the first single from the record, Black Prada Dress, will drop on Friday. Ellie debuted Black Prada Dress live at Radio 1's Big Weekend 2026 last week, and she is set to perform the song on Later… with Jools Holland on Sunday.

The album was initially pegged for release later in the year, however insiders revealed she had moved the release forward to coincide with the arrival of her daughter. Insiders told The Sun: 'By moving the release date forward, Ellie can get the record out to her fans before having a break with the baby. She has worked so hard on this record and it shows such a different side to her creatively.

' Ellie Goulding has announced her long-awaited return to music following the birth of her second child, with her new album I Know Too Much. The singer, who shares four-year-old son Arthur with ex-husband Caspar Jopling, welcomed a baby girl with hunky boyfriend Beau Minniear, 28, on March 6. I Know Too Much is due for release on 4 September, and Ellie has also revealed the first single from the record, Black Prada Dress, will drop on Friday.

Ellie debuted Black Prada Dress live at Radio 1's Big Weekend 2026 last week, and she is set to perform the song on Later… with Jools Holland on Sunday. The album was initially pegged for release later in the year, however insiders revealed she had moved the release forward to coincide with the arrival of her daughter.

Insiders told The Sun: 'By moving the release date forward, Ellie can get the record out to her fans before having a break with the baby. She has worked so hard on this record and it shows such a different side to her creatively.

' Ellie Goulding has announced her long-awaited return to music following the birth of her second child, with her new album I Know Too Much. The singer's new record is due for release on 4 September, and the star performed the single Black Prada Dress at Radio 1's Big Weekend last week Ellie has spoken about the fact that her new record is 'a divorce album', having penned a number of the tracks at the time of her split from ex-husband Caspar, 34, in 2024.

She said last year: 'When I married my ex-husband, I thought it was for life. That will never go away and that will always stay with me. There are some songs that are necessary for me to acknowledge that time in my life and to be respectful of it...

'Then there were some songs that were extremely reactionary and sad that I felt were good to do in the moment but don't serve me long-term. ' Elaborating on the idea of a 'divorce album', she said: 'I asked my friends about this. I sent them a folder of the songs and was like, 'What do you guys think?

' I trust my friends, and they're real music lovers... 'One person said, 'Wow, this is the divorce album. ' And then most of the others were like, 'This just sounds like you're a new woman. It sounds like growing and rediscovery.

It doesn't feel like divorce.

' Ellie and Caspar finalised their divorce in January last year and the two remain on good terms as they co-parent Arthur. Caspar has moved on with actress Olivia Wilde, 42, with the two spotted enjoying a romantic Valentine's Day weekend in Mexico City in February. Ahead of her single's release, Ellie belted out her new song on the Radio 1 stage while her boyfriend Beau watched on.

The singer was first romantically linked to Beau in July last year, after he shared an intimate photograph of her lying in an unmade hotel room on Instagram. Ellie, who shares four-year-old son Arthur with ex-husband Caspar Jopling, welcomed a baby girl with hunky boyfriend Beau Minniear, 28, on March 6. She went public with their relationship in September 2025 and he then appeared as her love interest in the music video for her song Destiny in November.

The following month, the hitmaker revealed her pregnancy as she walked the red carpet at the Fashion Awards with her blossoming baby bump on full display. Opening up about her second experience of pregnancy, Ellie said in January: 'I have an amazing boyfriend. I do have it a little easier in that I do have amazing support.

'I'm still working every day and still writing every day. It's just that I am growing a human inside me. I'm perhaps not the most, like, Mother Earth about it, if you know what I mean?

'It's a beautiful thing to be able to grow a child, and I feel very lucky that I'm healthy - but it's not all I am right now.





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Ellie Goulding I Know Too Much Black Prada Dress Radio 1'S Big Weekend Caspar Jopling Beau Minniear Olivia Wilde Divorce Album

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