Ellie Goulding Shares Passionate Kiss with Boyfriend After Welcoming Baby Daughter Iris

Singer Ellie Goulding and boyfriend Beau Minniear recreate a viral TikTok trend following the birth of their daughter, Iris Edaline. The couple celebrated their new arrival with a playful video and heartfelt messages about family and motherhood.

Ellie Goulding and her boyfriend Beau Minniear recently celebrated the arrival of their daughter, Iris Edaline , born on March 6th, 2026. The couple, who announced their daughter’s birth in The Times and on Instagram, shared a playful TikTok video recreating a viral trend.

Goulding, 39, showcased her effortless style in a black blazer and shorts while lip-syncing to Tame Impala’s ‘Dracula’ remix featuring Blackpink’s Jennie. The video culminates in a passionate kiss with Minniear, 28, and a burst of laughter, demonstrating their joy as new parents. This is Goulding’s second child; she also has a four-year-old son, Arthur, with her ex-husband Caspar Jopling.

Goulding has openly discussed balancing motherhood with her career, acknowledging the support she receives from Minniear and her continued dedication to her music. She expressed feeling fortunate to be healthy during her pregnancy and emphasized that motherhood is a part of her identity, but not her sole focus.

The singer gave birth at the prestigious Lindo Wing in London, known for its care of royal births, and praised the incredible female team at St Mary’s Hospital for their extraordinary care and kindness. She marked International Women’s Day while in the hospital with her newborn, expressing her awe for midwives. The couple’s relationship blossomed after being linked in July 2025, becoming public in September of the same year. Minniear even featured in Goulding’s music video for ‘Destiny’ in November.

Goulding announced her pregnancy while attending the Fashion Awards, proudly displaying her baby bump. She is preparing for the release of her sixth studio album, a follow-up to 2023’s ‘Higher Than Heaven’ and last year’s single ‘Destiny’. The album’s release date was strategically moved forward to coincide with her daughter’s birth, allowing her to share her new music with fans before taking time off for maternity leave.

Insiders suggest the album showcases a different creative side of the artist, reflecting her evolving journey as a musician and mother





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