Ellie Goulding Shares Pregnancy Throwback, Previews Honest New Album Post-Divorce and Birth of Second Child

Singer Ellie Goulding shared a throwback pregnancy photo and discussed her new album "I Know Too Much," which she describes as her most honest work, addressing her divorce and postnatal experiences while promoting her music comeback with a performance on "Later... With Jools Holland."

Singer Ellie Goulding , 39, recently shared a heartfelt black-and-white throwback photo from her pregnancy, offering fans an intimate glimpse into the period before the birth of her second child, daughter Iris, in March.

The image captures a tender moment with her boyfriend, Beau Minniear, 28, where she is topless and smiling as he kisses her baby bump. Another photo shows her cradling her bump in a bralet and wearing whimsical giant angel wings. Although it has only been two months since Iris was born, Goulding has actively resumed her music career, promoting her forthcoming album "I Know Too Much," scheduled for release in September.

She feels more prepared this time around to balance motherhood and her artistic pursuits, having navigated the challenging postnatal phase following the birth of her first child, son Arthur. In a candid interview during her recent performance on "Later... With Jools Holland," where she debuted her new song "Black Prada Dress," Goulding reflected on how the intense emotional and physical experience of new motherhood shaped her 2023 album "Higher Than Heaven.

" She described feeling robotic and disconnected during that initial postnatal period, a state that fueled the creation of that record. "Any woman that's had a baby can relate to that postnatal phase of, 'What the hell just happened to me? '" she said, noting that the music became an outlet during a time of profound change.

This contrasts with her current mindset as she works on "I Know Too Much," which she asserts will be her most honest and personal work to date. The album directly addresses the breakdown of her marriage to ex-husband Caspar, a subject she approaches with raw transparency. Goulding confirmed that the title track "I Know Too Much" encapsulates the album's spirit-a mix of self-aware wit and deep reflection on her life experiences.

"It's tongue in cheek, but it's also some kind of comment on my life so far, and music," she explained. She further elaborated on the album's origins, revealing that she initially wondered if the songs she had written during her separation were too focused on the divorce. After sharing a folder of tracks with trusted friends, feedback varied: some labeled it a "divorce album," while others saw it as a narrative of growth and rediscovery.

Regardless, the record stands as a testament to her resilience. Ellie and Caspar finalized their divorce in January 2023 and continue to co-parent Arthur amicably. Caspar has since moved on with actress Olivia Wilde, with the couple spotted together in February. For Goulding, "I Know Too Much" represents not just an end but a new beginning, woven into the fabric of her life as a mother of two and a seasoned artist returning to the stage with renewed purpose





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Ellie Goulding Pregnancy Throwback New Album I Know Too Much Divorce Album Postnatal Phase Higher Than Heaven Black Prada Dress Later With Jools Holland Beau Minniear Caspar Olivia Wilde

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Ellie Goulding on Postnatal Struggles, Divorce and Honesty in New Album I Know Too MuchEllie Goulding discusses how her second pregnancy left her feeling robotic in the studio, how postnatal struggles inspired her 2023 album Higher Than Heaven, and why her upcoming record I Know Too Much, set for September release, is her most honest work, addressing her divorce from Caspar while embracing growth and rediscovery.

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