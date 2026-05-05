Ellie Goulding Shares Rare Breastfeeding Photo of Baby Daughter Iris

Ellie Goulding has given fans a glimpse into her life as a new mother, sharing a candid photo of herself breastfeeding her baby daughter, Iris, on Instagram. The singer also recreated a viral TikTok trend with her boyfriend, Beau Minniear.

Have YOU got a story? Email tips@dailymail.com. The Celebrity Traitors line-up is stellar - but who does showbiz insider Katie Hind back to win? Ellie Goulding has offered a personal and intimate glimpse into her life as a new mother, sharing a candid photograph on Instagram of herself breastfeeding her baby daughter, Iris .

The singer, aged 39, welcomed Iris with her boyfriend, Beau Minniear, 28, on March 6th, adding to her family which already includes her four-year-old son, Arthur, from a previous relationship with Caspar Jopling. The image captures a tender moment, with Ellie appearing completely absorbed in the joy of motherhood as she cradles Iris, who is adorably dressed in a white babygrow. She styled her blonde hair loosely and wore sunglasses, adding a touch of glamour to the everyday scene.

This isn't the first peek Ellie has given into her post-partum life. She recently recreated a viral TikTok trend with Beau, sharing a video of them passionately kissing while lip-syncing to Tame Impala’s Dracula remix featuring Blackpink’s Jennie. The couple playfully apologized for their late participation, attributing it to the demands of new parenthood with the caption: 'SORRY IM LATE WE HAD A BABY'.

Ellie looked effortlessly chic in a black blazer and shorts, showcasing her return to form after giving birth. The announcement of Iris’s birth was made through a traditional notice in The Times, reading: 'Minniear-Goulding: On 6th March 2026 to Ellie Goulding and Beau Minniear, a daughter, Iris Edaline.

' She also shared a photo of a celebratory cake on Instagram, revealing she delivered her baby at the prestigious Lindo Wing in London, a hospital known for its royal connections. Ellie expressed her gratitude for the exceptional care she received from the female medical team at St Mary's Hospital, particularly on International Women's Day, and her awe for the dedication of midwives.

She described the addition to her family as a source of immense joy, noting Arthur’s excitement about becoming a big brother. Ellie’s relationship with Beau began in July of the previous year, becoming public in September 2025 and further solidified with his appearance in her music video for 'Destiny' in November. She announced her pregnancy in December, proudly displaying her baby bump at the Fashion Awards.

In a recent interview, Ellie spoke candidly about balancing motherhood with her career, acknowledging the support she receives from Beau and her continued commitment to her work. She also admitted to not fully embracing a 'Mother Earth' persona, finding a balance between her roles as an artist and a mother. Ellie is preparing for the release of her sixth studio album, a follow-up to 2023’s 'Higher Than Heaven' and the single 'Destiny', which achieved chart success.

Initially planned for a later release, the album’s launch has been moved forward to coincide with the arrival of her daughter, potentially making it available before she takes time off for maternity leave





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