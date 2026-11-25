Melbourne influencer Ellie Howden appears in Magistrates Court charged with multiple vehicle thefts, evading police, and possessing illegal substances during a $130,000 spree.

An Instagram influencer accused of orchestrating a high-value vehicle theft campaign similar to the Grand Theft Auto video game series has appeared before the Melbourne Magistrates Court. Ellie Howden, 27, from Kensington, faced multiple charges including stealing motor vehicles and failing to stop for police officers during a series of incidents spanning last year. The proceedings revealed allegations that she was involved in a spree totaling approximately $130,000 in vehicle values while allegedly evading law enforcement.

First Alleged Theft at Kensington Location

Police allege that on June 19 last year, Howden stole a vehicle valued at $40,000 from a property in Kensington, located in Melbourne's north-west. Officers subsequently tracked her down in the suburb of Moonee Ponds but she allegedly drove away after being ordered to halt the vehicle. She was eventually located nearby on Puckle Street, a busy commercial strip in Moonee Ponds known for its bars and shops.

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During this encounter, police claim she provided a false name and failed to produce her driver's licence. Authorities allege she was driving without a valid licence at the time and was operating a suspected stolen car using a registration plate that was not genuine. These initial actions formed part of the broader narrative of evasion and illegal activity that would follow over the next several weeks.

Second Theft and Traffic Violations

A second incident occurred on July 14 last year, where Howden allegedly stole another vehicle from Kensington. This car was valued at $50,000 according to court documents. Police state that she again refused to stop when ordered by officers, continuing her pattern of non-compliance with law enforcement directives. The incident highlighted her alleged disregard for traffic laws and public safety during the alleged commission of the crime.

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Prosecutors further allege that during this second incident, Howden was not maintaining proper control of the vehicle. She allegedly drove erratically on Macaulay Road, creating hazardous conditions for other road users. Similar to the previous event, she was reportedly using a false registration plate on this vehicle as well. Police maintained that she continued to drive without a licence, compounding the seriousness of the charges against her.

Altered Documents and Suspected Contraband

The charges against the Instagram beauty extend beyond vehicle theft to include accusations regarding identity fraud and drug possession. Howden is accused of presenting an altered driver's licence to police during one of the stops. Additionally, she allegedly was in possession of a collection of suspected stolen identity cards, suggesting a wider scheme of impersonation or fraud.

Furthermore, police allege she was carrying methamphetamine and 1,4-butanediol, an industrial solvent that converts into the party drug GHB within the body. These additional charges paint a picture of complex illegal activities beyond simple theft. The combination of traffic offences, identity fraud, and drug possession has led to a significant legal response from Victorian authorities.

Third Theft and False Reports

On July 6, Howden is accused of stealing a $40,000 Jeep Cherokee from near a property in Glen Waverley, located in Melbourne's south-east. This incident added to the growing list of alleged offences attributed to her. However, the timeline of events took a different turn on July 21, when she allegedly made a false report to police at South Melbourne. She claimed that her car had been stolen, prompting an investigation by officers into the matter.

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On August 8, Howden was arrested again, this time in possession of Suboxone film. Suboxone is a medication used to treat opioid dependence, but its presence in this context raised further concerns about her substance use. The arrest concluded a series of events that saw her allegedly involved in multiple high-value thefts and encounters with law enforcement over a short period.

Legal Proceedings and Upcoming Dates

During the court appearance, her lawyer requested that police provide CCTV footage to allow the defence to inspect the video for identification purposes. The police prosecutor countered that CCTV footage was not the sole method available to prove Howden's identity to support their case. The legal battle over evidence presentation highlights the complexities involved in prosecuting these allegations.

Howden, who arrived late to the court session, has had various legal representatives throughout this prolonged case. She is scheduled to appear in court again on February 9 for further proceedings. Before the current legal challenges, it was believed that she had spent time living in Queensland. She reportedly maintained a glamorous lifestyle on her social media platforms, which she locked after learning that the Daily Mail had made a media application in her case.