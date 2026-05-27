Ellie Taylor Channels Claudia Winkleman in Bake Off: The Professionals Traitors Parody

Ellie Taylor transformed into Claudia Winkleman as Bake Off: The Professionals stars parodied The Traitors in a hilarious skit called The Bakers, delighting fans with the unexpected crossover.

Ellie Taylor channeled Claudia Winkleman as the stars of Bake Off: The Professionals showed off The Traitors -style looks in a humorous crossover skit that delighted fans.

The comedian joined fellow presenter Liam Charles, alongside judges Benoit Blin and Cherish Finden, in a parody called The Bakers. The skit began with Ellie, dressed as Claudia Winkleman, providing an introduction in the iconic style of The Traitors. She said: 'Twelve pairs of pastry chefs, one stately home, two judges, a couple of hosts and over seventeen thousand miles of flaky pastry. This is The Bakers.

' The sketch then transitioned into a scene parodying The Traitors' roundtable discussions, where the group must vote out the 'Secret Baker. ' Ellie struggled with the fringe, a nod to Claudia's signature hairstyle, before the group voted off Benoit due to his chef's clothing and flour-covered face, even misspelling his name in a true Traitors fashion.

However, in a twist, it was revealed that former Bake Off contestant Liam was the real 'Secret Baker,' as he offered torte to the group.

'The time for torte is over! ' Ellie punned, ending the skit on a humorous note. Fans were ecstatic about the crossover, with one commenter saying: 'The crossover I never knew I needed.

' Another wrote: 'Omg my two favorite worlds collide. ' A third chimed in: 'This is easily the best intro that has ever been done on Bakeoff - cinema!! ' While a fourth joked: 'I was taking notes on Claudia the whole time during her Strictly season! ' The skit comes as Claudia Winkleman herself recently admitted she never expected The Traitors to become the massive success it is today.

The BBC series has become one of the broadcaster's biggest hits, regularly pulling in millions of viewers. Speaking about her initial doubts, Claudia revealed she was hesitant when the BBC first approached her.

'Traitors was not supposed to be what it was,' she told The Mirror. 'When the BBC asked me to go to Scotland for three weeks I was like: Oh, thanks for asking... I said: No. I don't want to do that.

' She explained how they sent her the Dutch version and told her to take a risk. 'And I watched it and after three episodes I said I would get on the train and I am in. ' But she was not alone in doubting the format's potential success. The Traitors was reportedly rejected by TV bosses in the Netherlands for seven years before eventually becoming a global phenomenon.

The award-winning show, which first launched in 2022, is now filming a second season of the celebrity spin-off. The BBC have reportedly been forced to double its £1 million Celebrity Traitors budget for its second and most star-studded series yet. Money has also been spent on beefing up security to keep the stars safe and the castle's goings on under wraps ahead of transmission later this year.

A source said: 'Although most of the stars are British, so many of them are used to working in America that their teams are used to the treatment.

' They told The Sun: 'The production team have little choice, however, than to cater for their demands because they accept the number of A-listers taking part in this year's show makes it exceptional. ' The Traitors has become a cultural phenomenon, known for its dramatic twists, secret identities, and Claudia Winkleman's distinctive hosting style.

The Bake Off parody not only delighted fans of both shows but also highlighted the surreal and entertaining crossovers that can occur in the world of reality TV. As both shows continue to captivate audiences, this lighthearted mashup serves as a testament to their enduring appeal and the creativity of their production teams. The Bakers skit was shared on social media, garnering thousands of likes and comments from fans who appreciated the clever writing and spot-on impersonations.

Ellie Taylor's portrayal of Claudia Winkleman was particularly praised, with many noting her ability to capture Claudia's mannerisms and deadpan delivery. The parody also included subtle nods to The Traitors, such as the misspelled name on the vote, adding an extra layer of humor for dedicated viewers. Overall, the crossover was a resounding success, demonstrating that sometimes the best entertainment comes from the most unexpected combinations





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