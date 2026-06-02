Elliott Investment Management Takes A$1B Stake in Northern Star, Pushes for Sale or Overhaul

Activist hedge fund Elliott Investment Management has revealed a A$1 billion stake in Australia's Northern Star Resources, urging the gold miner to consider a sale or strategic revamp due to persistent underperformance and operational missteps.

Hedge fund Elliott Investment Management has built a significant stake in Australia's largest gold miner, Northern Star Resources Ltd, and is pushing for a sale of the company or a major strategic overhaul.

In a presentation titled 'Northern Star Rising,' Elliott disclosed that it holds an investment worth over A$1 billion (US$718 million) in the miner. The activist investor argued that Northern Star has a world-class portfolio of gold mining assets but has suffered from profound underperformance, with total returns lagging peers by 203% over the past three years.

Elliott highlighted repeated operational missteps, including seven guidance misses in the last four financial years and four separate guidance reductions in the first three months of 2026. The hedge fund called on Northern Star to promptly explore all strategic alternatives, including a sale, and to hire a world-class external CEO with deep operational and turnaround experience to rectify issues across the portfolio.

Northern Star has the lowest EBITDA multiples of any peer, and Elliott believes the company must act with urgency to address its deeply discounted valuation. Elliott Investment Management, known for its activist campaigns including a lengthy push for changes at BP, has now turned its attention to the gold mining sector. The fund's presentation outlines clear steps for Northern Star to unlock shareholder value, emphasizing that the company's current trajectory is unsustainable.

The activist investor has a track record of forcing board changes and policy pivots at target companies, and its involvement in Northern Star is expected to exert significant pressure on management. The gold miner's shares have underperformed despite strong gold prices, and Elliott's involvement could lead to a strategic review or a potential sale. The hedge fund's substantial stake suggests it is prepared to escalate its campaign if Northern Star does not respond adequately.

The broader market context includes volatile oil prices and geopolitical tensions, but the focus of Elliott's campaign is squarely on Northern Star's operational failings. The miner's repeated guidance misses and operational missteps have eroded investor confidence, and Elliott believes that a change in leadership and strategy is essential. The activist investor's recommendations include improving operational efficiency, optimizing the portfolio, and considering a sale to a larger rival.

Northern Star has not yet publicly responded to Elliott's presentation, but the mining industry is closely watching the situation. With gold prices remaining elevated, the pressure is on Northern Star to demonstrate that it can capitalize on favorable market conditions. Elliott's involvement could be a catalyst for much-needed change at the company





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