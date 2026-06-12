Elon Musk Becomes World's First Trillionaire After SpaceX IPO

Elon Musk has reached a net worth of $1 trillion following SpaceX's IPO on June 12, 2026, which saw shares rise 18% to $154. His stakes in SpaceX and Tesla contributed to this milestone, prompting discussions about the scale of such wealth and its potential global impact.

Elon Musk has become the world's first trillionaire following the initial public offering of SpaceX on the NASDAQ exchange on June 12, 2026. The IPO price surged by 18% to $154 per share within hours, significantly boosting Musk's net worth .

His approximate 42% equity stake in SpaceX, combined with 717 million shares in Tesla, contributed to this historic financial milestone. A trillion dollars equates to one million million dollars, a sum almost unimaginable in physical terms; for instance, a stack of $100 bills reaching that amount would wrap around the moon and back to Earth over 200 times. If one spent $1 million daily, it would take more than 2,700 years to deplete such a fortune.

This wealth could also fund the eradication of extreme poverty globally for about three years, according to research from UC Berkeley and Stanford, or establish a universal education endowment for children in low- and middle-income countries for decades. SpaceX, founded by Musk in 2022, has evolved from an aerospace manufacturer into a major satellite communications company. Its Starlink network now provides internet access to remote regions worldwide, and the company has completed 20 crewed missions in collaboration with NASA.

These achievements have cemented its role in advancing space exploration and global connectivity. However, Musk's public persona remains polarizing, particularly after his acquisition and rebranding of Twitter to X, along with his political engagements. His personal life frequently attracts attention; he is father to 14 children, with his youngest eight having notably unconventional names. He shares three children-X Æ A-12, Exa Dark Sidrael, and Techno Mechanicus-with musician Grimes.

Their son X often accompanies Musk at events, a practice Grimes has criticized, stating that "kids need to stay out of it" and suggesting Musk views the child as a protégé. Musk's eldest six children were born during his first marriage to Justine Wilson. Their daughter Nevada died as an infant, and the surviving twins Griffin and Vivian, along with Kai, Saxon, and Damian, have largely been kept out of the spotlight.

Another child, a daughter, legally changed her name in 2022 at age 18, severing ties with Musk. She has publicly denounced him as a "pathetic manchild" and a "serial adulterer," and expressed concerns about how wealth and power corrupt individuals. She told Cosmopolitan, "Achieving that and wanting more is a never-ending cycle of greed and gluttony, where nothing is enough, and you kind of go insane. It turns you into someone different.

Which is honestly one of my biggest fears.

" This family dynamic adds a complex layer to the narrative of Musk's unprecedented financial success, highlighting the personal costs often associated with extreme wealth and public scrutiny





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