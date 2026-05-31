Elon Musk Condemns Police Arrest of Dying Teen in Sikh Murder Case

The murder of Henry Nowak by Vickrum Digwa leads to outrage after police arrest the dying teen based on false racism claims; Elon Musk joins backlash.

The tragic murder of 18-year-old university student Henry Nowak has ignited a firestorm of criticism after it was revealed that police arrested the dying teenager based on false racism accusations from his Sikh killer, Vickrum Digwa .

The incident occurred on December 3, 2025, when Nowak was walking home from a night out in Southampton. Digwa, 23, approached him carrying a large ceremonial knife openly displayed in a sheath. The killer, who had trained with weapons since age 12, stabbed Nowak three times in the front and back during a street confrontation. A video found on Nowak's phone captured Digwa saying 'I am a bad man' before the attack cut off.

After the stabbing, Digwa falsely claimed Nowak had insulted him racially and knocked off his turban, prompting police to handcuff the mortally wounded victim. Nowak died shortly after from his injuries, drowning in his own blood. During the trial at Southampton Crown Court, prosecutor Nicholas Lobbenberg KC branded Digwa's allegations a 'wicked lie' and a 'trump card' to manipulate authorities. The jury found Digwa guilty of murder, rejecting his self-defense claims.

The victim's family described him as kind, intelligent, and talented, a finance student in his first term at the University of Southampton. The case has raised serious questions about religious exemptions for ceremonial weapons. Sikhs are legally permitted to carry a Kirpan knife in public in the UK, but Digwa also carried a much larger Shastar blade, which he used to kill Nowak.

The court heard that Digwa kept an arsenal of weapons in his bedroom and spoke of the Kirpan in loving terms. He had been helping his brother with Deliveroo work at the time, not attending a temple. Nowak had been on a night out with friends from his football team and decided to go home around 11pm. He had drunk less than the legal driving limit and was messaging friends on Snapchat when he encountered Digwa.

The stabbing was captured on Nowak's phone, which was later found in Digwa's pocket. Digwa's self-defense claim was dismissed by the jury. The Independent Office for Police Conduct is now investigating the circumstances of Nowak's wrongful arrest, including why officers chose to handcuff a dying victim. Tech billionaire Elon Musk has leveraged his social media influence to amplify public outrage, retweeting multiple posts criticizing Hampshire Police and the media for alleged lack of coverage.

Musk, who has over 200 million followers on X, offered to fund a private prosecution against the police department, sparking further debate. Political backlash has also come from Reform UK leader Nigel Farage and other politicians, who condemned the arrest as a travesty of justice. Hampshire Police's deputy chief constable Robert France issued a formal apology, stating, 'I'm sorry that Henry's life couldn't be saved that night, and I'm sorry that he was handcuffed and arrested. He was the victim.

' In a separate incident, the Crown Prosecution Service faced criticism for dropping efforts to prosecute two brothers, Mohammed Fahir Amaaz and Muhammad Amaad, who were filmed punching a police officer at Manchester Airport. The decision was branded disgraceful and completely wrong by critics, including politicians. The officer involved may still face charges. These events have intensified debates about policing, racism, and justice in the UK, with many calling for systemic reforms to prevent such injustices in the future





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