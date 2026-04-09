Elon Musk's Daughter Recalls 'Strange' and 'Isolating' Childhood Amidst Extreme Wealth

Vivian Wilson, the estranged daughter of Elon Musk, shares her experience growing up in extreme wealth, describing her childhood as 'strange' and 'isolating' and reflecting on the impact of privilege, power and the importance of forging her own path.

Vivian Wilson , the estranged daughter of Elon Musk , has opened up about her childhood, describing it as both 'isolating' and 'strange.' Her experiences, shaped by extreme wealth, have provided her with a unique perspective on privilege and its potential pitfalls. Wilson, who came out as transgender at 16 and legally changed her name to distance herself from her father, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, shared her reflections in an interview with Cosmopolitan.

Her insights offer a rare glimpse into the life of someone raised within the rarified atmosphere of immense wealth, a world often shielded from public scrutiny. Wilson's journey has led her to reject the trappings of her upbringing and advocate for a different path. This is a story of personal growth and self-discovery, fueled by a desire to forge her own identity outside of her father's shadow.\Wilson recounted witnessing firsthand the corrupting influence of power and wealth, stating it creates a never-ending cycle of greed. She expressed concern over the detachment of the wealthy from reality. 'Achieving that and wanting more is a never-ending cycle of greed and gluttony, where nothing is enough and you kind of go insane,' she said. 'It turns you into someone different. Which is honestly one of my biggest fears.' Wilson's description paints a stark picture of a world where material possessions and the pursuit of power eclipse empathy and human connection. She observed a 'level of detachment from reality itself, in favor of wealth and this illusion that you deserve it while people are sleeping on the streets.' Wilson also reflected on the 'isolating' nature of her childhood. She attended exclusive schools, including a secret school on the SpaceX campus, 'Ad Astra', and the private LA school Crossroads. The upper class have their own private schools, social circles, and whatever,' she said. From a young age, she was troubled by the plight of the less fortunate, a concern that was often dismissed by those around her. This sensitivity to social inequality has shaped her current worldview and motivated her to forge her own path.\Wilson's comments also touched on her relationship with her father, Elon Musk, a controversial figure known for his outspoken views. While she acknowledges the connection, she has chosen to distance herself emotionally. 'There’s not much I can do about it, so who cares? It’s part of my story, but it’s not the future of my story,' she said. She has been very outspoken about her father, a controversial figure who is no stranger to facing public outrage. In a previous interview, Musk expressed his disapproval of Vivian's transition, claiming he was 'tricked' by the 'woke mind virus.' He was quoted in an interview with Jordan Peterson for The Daily Wire saying, 'I lost my son, essentially. They call it 'deadnaming' for a reason. The reason they call it 'deadnaming' is because your son is dead, so my son, Xavier, is dead, killed by the woke mind virus.' Despite the complexities of their relationship, Wilson is now a model who is forging her own path and active on social media, where she often shares insights into her modelling career and attends events. She has shown an independent spirit, which has been consistent throughout her life. Her experience highlights the complicated relationship between extreme wealth and personal identity and the impact it can have on her life.\Wilson noted that she doesn’t 'give a f***' about her father. 'I really don't. It's annoying that people associate me with him. I just don't have any room to care anymore.





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