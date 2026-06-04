Elon Musk's Estranged Daughter Vivian Wilson Abruptly Walks Away from Interview

Vivian Wilson, the 22-year-old transgender model and daughter of Elon Musk, walked away from an interview in Ibiza, Spain after a reporter called her father 'the best'. The incident has sparked a divided reaction on social media, with some arguing that Wilson owes her fame to her father and others defending her decision not to engage with him publicly.

Elon Musk 's estranged daughter Vivian Wilson , 22, abruptly walked away from an interview in Ibiza, Spain on Tuesday after a reporter called her father 'the best'.

Wilson started off the interview with a bright smile, until the Spanish reporter brought up the Tesla billionaire who previously said his child was 'killed by the woke mind virus'. After the clip of the awkward moment was shared on social media, fans had a divided reaction. Some argued that Wilson owes her fame entirely to Musk.

However, supporters rushed to her defense, pointing out that because she is estranged from the billionaire, she likely has no desire to talk about him. Wilson branded her father 'uncaring' and 'narcissistic' in 2024, and the model was left visibly appalled while speaking to a reporter at a Desigual Vintage event after he said, 'Your father the best, no?

' 'My what? Sorry?

' a flabbergasted Wilson asked, after which the reporter repeated himself. 'Okay,' Wilson quipped before walking off in a huff and cutting the interview short. Wilson launched a blistering attack against her father, accusing him of being absentee, 'cruel', 'quick to anger', and bullying her for being queer - after he said she was 'not a girl' and figuratively 'dead'.

The pair's increasingly acrimonious public row was first thrown into the spotlight two years prior, when Wilson in a court filing declared she 'no longer wishes to be related' to her father and legally changed both her name and gender. Musk spoke out about his painful estrangement from his daughter for the first time in 2023, calling her a 'communist' and blaming her politics on the expensive private high school she attended.

'She went beyond socialism to being a full communist and thinking that anyone rich is evil,' Musk told author Walter Isaacson, placing blame in part on Crossroads, the private K-12 school in Santa Monica where annual tuition costs up to $50,000. The SpaceX founder further publicized their feud by claiming he was 'tricked' by the 'woke mind virus' into allowing one of his sons to become a transgender woman in an interview with Canadian psychologist and author Jordan Peterson.

'I was essentially tricked into signing documents for one of my older boys, Xavier,' he said, using Vivian's former name. 'This was really before I had any understanding of what was going on, and we had COVID going on, so there was a lot of confusion. And I was told Xavier might commit suicide,' Musk said. He added: 'I was tricked into doing this.

It wasn't explained to me that puberty blockers are actually just sterilization drugs. Wilson, called Xavier Musk at birth, has also openly talked about how terrible he was as a father and how a lot of the 'anecdotes' he's shared about his kids' childhoods are just flat-out fiction.

In the same interview, Musk also claimed that he was 'tricked' into signing documents for one of his other sons to transition, stating that he was not fully aware of the process and was under pressure due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The billionaire's comments sparked outrage among many, with some accusing him of being insensitive and dismissive of his children's identities.

Wilson's supporters have rallied around her, pointing out that she has been open about her struggles with her father's behavior and has chosen not to engage with him publicly. They argue that it is not her responsibility to educate others about her identity or to defend her father's actions. The feud between Elon Musk and Vivian Wilson has been ongoing for several years, with both parties trading public barbs and accusations.

While some have criticized Wilson for her response to the reporter's question, others have come to her defense, highlighting the complexities of the situation and the need for empathy and understanding





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