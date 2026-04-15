Errol Musk, father of Elon Musk, appeared on Russian state television to declare that Jeffrey Epstein is still alive, dismissing his official cause of death as a suicide and suggesting he was swapped out of prison.

Errol Musk , the father of prominent tech entrepreneur Elon Musk, has publicly asserted that convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein is still alive, deeming the official narrative of his death in prison as illogical. Musk, aged 79, shared these controversial views during a prime-time interview broadcast on Russian state television, a platform closely associated with Vladimir Putin . His statements echoed existing conspiracy theories surrounding Epstein's demise. Epstein was discovered deceased in his jail cell on August 10, 2019, while facing charges of sex trafficking. His death, officially attributed to suicide by the chief medical examiner for New York City, has been a subject of ongoing speculation and doubt among certain segments of the public.

During the interview, Errol Musk emphatically stated his disbelief, proclaiming, In my opinion, it's absurd to think that he is dead. It's ridiculous. His assertion was met with audible groans from the studio audience, yet he continued to elaborate, recounting claims supposedly made by former prison guards who alleged that Epstein was substituted the night before his supposed suicide. Musk cited supposed lapses in security, including the malfunctioning of cameras and sleeping guards, as evidence supporting his theory. He concluded his remarks by reiterating his conviction that Epstein is alive and well.

Errol Musk is currently visiting Russia, a country he has expressed admiration for in the past, having previously stated that his family is somewhat in awe of Mr. Putin. His presence in Moscow was further highlighted by his attendance at a Russian Orthodox Easter midnight service at a cathedral, an event also attended by President Putin. President Putin's participation in the Easter service, which he observed in the Cathedral of Christ the Saviour, occurred shortly after he declared a 32-hour ceasefire for the Orthodox Easter weekend.

However, reports indicate that Russian forces violated this declared truce, launching drone attacks on Ukrainian positions on Saturday. Ukraine's military command reported numerous violations of the ceasefire by the Russian side. In a festive message delivered during the Sunday service, President Putin spoke of the Easter holiday filling hearts with joy and faith in the triumph of love and goodness, while simultaneously praising the participants and veterans of the ongoing military operation.

Errol Musk's ongoing two-week trip to Russia is reportedly focused on research collaborations with Russian scientists, according to The Moscow Times. This trip, along with his previous pronouncements regarding President Putin and even his son's perceived political alignments, paints a picture of a father with a distinct and at times provocative public persona, operating outside the mainstream discourse.





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