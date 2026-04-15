Elon Musk's Father Claims Jeffrey Epstein is Alive on Russian State TV

Errol Musk, father of Elon Musk, asserted on Russian state television that convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein is still alive, questioning the official suicide ruling and suggesting conspiracy theories about his death. Musk's remarks, made during a visit to Russia where he has previously praised Vladimir Putin, have sparked controversy.

Errol Musk , the father of tech mogul Elon Musk, has ignited controversy by publicly asserting that convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein is still alive, dismissing the official account of his death as absurd. The 79-year-old made these sensational claims during a high-profile interview on Russian state television, a network closely associated with President Vladimir Putin .

This interview, broadcast during primetime, delved into Epstein's death, a subject that has continued to fuel conspiracy theories since the financier was found deceased in his prison cell on August 10, 2019. At the time of his death, Epstein was awaiting trial on charges of sex trafficking, a case that garnered significant international attention and spawned widespread speculation regarding the circumstances surrounding his demise. The chief medical examiner for New York City officially ruled Epstein's death a suicide; however, this determination has not deterred the proliferation of alternative theories. Musk, during the television appearance, stated, In my opinion, it's absurd to think that he is dead. It's ridiculous. His assertion was met with audible groans from the studio audience, but he continued to elaborate on his theories. He cited unsubstantiated reports from purported prison guards who, according to Musk, claimed Epstein was swapped out the night before his supposed suicide. He further alleged that crucial camera footage was inexplicably unavailable at the time, and that guards had fallen asleep. He emphatically reiterated, It's absolutely absurd to think that this man is . He's alive and well. Errol Musk’s presence in Russia for this interview is notable, as he has previously expressed admiration for President Putin, stating last year that as a family… we are a little bit in awe of Mr. Putin. His visit also coincided with the Russian Orthodox Easter, during which he was reportedly seen attending a midnight service alongside Vladimir Putin at a Moscow cathedral. President Putin's attendance at the Christ the Saviour Cathedral, a customary appearance for the Russian leader during Orthodox Easter, occurred shortly after he had declared a 32-hour ceasefire in the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. This declared truce, however, was reportedly violated by Russian forces, with Ukraine's military command reporting nearly 470 instances of non-compliance. Despite the alleged violations, Putin delivered a festive message at the Sunday service, stating, The great holiday of Easter fills the hearts of millions of people with sincere joy, faith in the all-conquering power of life, in the triumph of love, goodness, and justice, and unites us around centuries-old paternal traditions, undeniable spiritual, moral values, and ideals. He also offered praise for the participants and veterans of the special military operation. Errol Musk's trip to Russia is described as a two-week excursion focused on research projects with Russian scientists. This interview and his public pronouncements come at a time when his son, Elon Musk, is a globally recognized figure, and these statements are likely to draw further scrutiny and commentary. The broader context of Putin's ceasefire declaration and its subsequent alleged violation adds another layer of complexity to the timing and reception of Errol Musk's remarks on the sensitive topic of Jeffrey Epstein's death





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