Errol Musk, father of Tesla CEO Elon Musk, has publicly stated his belief that convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein is still alive, dismissing the official ruling of suicide as absurd. Musk's remarks were made during a prominent interview on Russian state television, a platform often used to disseminate Kremlin narratives. This follows Epstein's death in a New York jail cell in August 2019, while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges, an event that has been a persistent source of conspiracy theories despite the official suicide verdict. Errol Musk's presence in Russia, his stated admiration for Vladimir Putin, and his participation in an Easter service attended by the Russian president further contextualize these controversial claims, made against a backdrop of escalating geopolitical tensions and Russia's ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Errol Musk , the father of tech mogul Elon Musk, has publicly asserted that convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein is not dead, characterizing the notion of his demise in jail as preposterous. The 79-year-old made these controversial statements during a prime-time interview aired on Russian state television, a media outlet under the direct influence of President Vladimir Putin .

In the broadcast, Musk repeated and amplified persistent conspiracy theories surrounding Epstein's death, who was discovered deceased in his prison cell on August 10, 2019, while facing charges of sex trafficking. This case had already ignited widespread speculation and public discourse regarding the circumstances of his end. The official cause of Epstein's death was determined to be suicide by the chief medical examiner of New York City, though an undercurrent of doubt and alternate theories has continued to surface in the intervening years. Musk emphatically stated his personal conviction during the interview, saying, In my opinion, it's absurd to think that he is dead. It's ridiculous. His assertion drew audible groans from the studio audience, but he pressed on, recounting unsubstantiated claims: The prison guards have come out to say that he was swapped out the night before he was supposed to commit suicide. The cameras were off at the wrong time, the guards went to sleep. It's absolutely absurd to think that this man is. He's alive and well. These remarks place Errol Musk in direct opposition to official findings and amplify fringe narratives on a significant international platform. His visit to Russia, where he has previously expressed admiration for President Putin, adds another layer of intrigue to his televised pronouncements. He was reportedly seen attending a Russian Orthodox Easter midnight service in Moscow, an event also attended by Vladimir Putin. The backdrop against which these claims are being made is significant. Vladimir Putin's appearance at the Christ the Saviour Cathedral for the Orthodox Easter service came shortly after he unilaterally declared a 32-hour ceasefire in the ongoing war in Ukraine. However, this declared truce was swiftly violated by Russian forces, who reportedly attacked Ukrainian positions with drones on Saturday evening. Ukraine's military command detailed numerous violations of the ceasefire by the Russian side. During his festive message at the Sunday service, Putin invoked themes of joy, faith, and the triumph of goodness, while simultaneously praising the participants and veterans of the ongoing military operation. Errol Musk's presence in Russia, his stated research interests with Russian scientists according to the Moscow Times, and his vocal support for Putin, even going so far as to blame his son for a falling out with former US President Donald Trump, further position him as an ally of narratives promoted by the Kremlin. His claims about Jeffrey Epstein, disseminated through Russian state media, align with broader efforts to sow distrust in established institutions and perpetuate alternative, often conspiratorial, explanations for significant events





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