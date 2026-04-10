Elsa Hosk Announces Second Pregnancy Following Engagement

Supermodel Elsa Hosk reveals she is six months pregnant, following her engagement to Tom Daly. The news sparked congratulations from fans and famous friends.

Elsa Hosk , the renowned Swedish supermodel, has joyfully announced she is six months pregnant with her second child, marking a significant milestone in her life. The 37-year-old, who already shares a daughter named Tuulikki, five, with her fiancé Tom Daly , shared the exciting news on Instagram. She showcased her growing baby bump for the first time in a sweet post, accompanied by her lookalike daughter, capturing a tender moment of anticipation.

The announcement immediately sparked a wave of congratulations from fans and famous friends alike, with fellow model Ashley Graham expressing her excitement and Victoria's Secret's Vita Sidorkina-Morabito joining in the well wishes. Elsa later shared another glimpse of her growing stomach with a simple caption, 'Surprise,' further amplifying the joyous revelation. This exciting news comes after another significant life event for the couple.\Adding to the celebrations, Elsa and Tom recently got engaged, with Tom proposing in a romantic candlelit setting, as shared by Elsa on her Instagram. The proposal took place in a Swedish wildflower garden, marking a beautiful start to the couple's next chapter. Elsa's post included a slideshow of images showcasing her dazzling oval-cut diamond ring, with one image capturing the emotional moment of the proposal, where Tom is seen on one knee, surrounded by candles. The images revealed the couple's genuine love and joy, with sweet embraces and laughter. Elsa wore a chic crimson blouse and high-waisted trousers, while Daly looked stylish in a classic grey suit for the proposal. They celebrated the milestone with a custom cake that read 'Congratulations Elsa & Tom!'. This engagement follows a decade of the couple's connection. The couple first met a decade ago at a going-away dinner in New York. Elsa remembered the initial spark as 'love at first sight,' whereas Tom recounts the encounter with a bit more humor. Years later, fate brought them together again when Tom moved back to New York, setting up shop on the same street where Elsa lived. This second chance led to their eventual romance, showcasing the power of timing and connection. Elsa expressed her admiration for Tom, highlighting his down-to-earth nature and shared laughter and joy. Daly eventually made his move, demonstrating that patience and thoughtful consideration led to a meaningful relationship.\The couple's journey together reflects a blend of serendipity and genuine connection. Elsa's elegant style and successful career in the fashion industry are well-documented, making this new chapter of motherhood even more special. The news of her pregnancy has resonated with fans and industry peers, who are delighted to celebrate this new phase in her life. The focus remains on the joy of family and new beginnings. Furthermore, the engagement ring, estimated to be around 10 carats, reflects a significant investment in their relationship, highlighting the commitment the couple has towards each other. The love story continues to unfold, showing the world their relationship and upcoming future together, from the very beginning. The news highlights a story of romance, career achievement and family expansion, capturing a lot of joy for both the celebrity and their families. This announcement has generated significant attention in the entertainment world, with the public eagerly anticipating the upcoming birth and the future celebrations around the new family dynamic. This new pregnancy is just one more incredible chapter in the life of Elsa and Tom, as they continue to share their lives with the world through social media





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Elsa Hosk Pregnancy Engagement Tom Daly Supermodel Celebrity

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