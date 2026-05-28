EltaMD Launches Limited-Edition UV Daily SPF with Lucy Kirk Artwork for Melanoma Awareness and Prevention

EltaMD, a dermatologist-backed sunscreen brand, has launched a limited-edition version of its bestselling UV Daily SPF featuring artwork by artist Lucy Kirk. Every purchase of the UV Daily SPF supports skin cancer awareness and prevention efforts through the Melanoma Research Foundation.

Daily Mail journalists select and curate the products that feature on our site. If you make a purchase via links on this page we will earn commission - learn more May is officially Melanoma Awareness Month , and one viral sunscreen brand is using its bestselling SPF to give back in a meaningful way.

EltaMD just launched a limited-edition version of its cult-favorite UV Daily SPF featuring artwork by artist Lucy Kirk and every purchase supports skin cancer awareness and prevention efforts through the Melanoma Research Foundation. EltaMD UV Daily Limited Edition Bottle Broad-Spectrum SPF 40 A limited-edition version of EltaMD’s bestselling UV Daily SPF featuring custom artwork by Lucy Kirk, combining lightweight broad-spectrum sun protection with a meaningful give-back initiative supporting melanoma awareness and prevention!

For every unit of the limited-edition UV Daily purchased through August 31, 2027, EltaMD will donate one sunscreen product to the Melanoma Research Foundation, up to 26,000 units. $41 ShopFor every unit of the limited-edition UV Daily purchased through August 31, 2027, EltaMD will donate one sunscreen product to the Melanoma Research Foundation, up to 26,000 units.

For every unit of the limited-edition UV Daily purchased through August 31, 2027, EltaMD will donate one sunscreen product to the Melanoma Research Foundation The launch comes at a time when SPF has become one of beauty’s biggest priorities. Sunscreen is no longer just the final step in a skincare routine, it is the routine! And when it comes to celebrity-loved formulas, few have built a reputation quite like EltaMD’s UV Daily line.

The dermatologist-backed sunscreen brand has been a longtime favorite among celebrities including Kate Upton, Kourtney Kardashian, Emma Stone, Sydney Sweeney, and Hailey Bieber thanks to its lightweight, makeup-friendly formulas that work well even on sensitive skin. As consumers continue prioritizing preventative skincare and simplified beauty routines, multifunctional SPF products have become increasingly desirable. Products that protect, hydrate, and layer comfortably under makeup are now viewed as essential daily staples rather than optional additions to a routine.

RELATED ARTICLES Share this article Share What makes UV Daily stand out is its barely-there feel. Unlike traditional sunscreens that can feel greasy, heavy, or leave behind a chalky white cast, EltaMD’s formula layers seamlessly under makeup while delivering broad-spectrum SPF protection and skincare benefits at the same time.

See the EltaMD difference for yourself by trying this viral lightweight formula The formula contains niacinamide to help visibly reduce blemishes and discoloration, alongside hydrating ingredients like hyaluronic acid and antioxidant-rich vitamin E. The detailed formulation process is oil-free, paraben-free, dye-free, and hypoallergenic. Users are seeing positive results too, with the UV Clear Broad-Spectrum SPF 46, with one saying: 'I love this sunscreen and use it every day! No white cast!

Works great under makeup, does not cause my skin to break out. ’ The limited-edition release keeps the exact same formula beauty lovers already swear by, only now wrapped in exclusive Lucy Kirk artwork designed to help spark conversation around melanoma awareness and sun protection. It is a reminder that sunscreen is not just about beauty anymore, it is about long-term skin health too.

Give your skin the protection it deserves while adding the perfect natural glow While sunscreen has become increasingly popular within the beauty space in recent years, dermatologists continue to stress the importance of consistent SPF use year-round, not just during the summer months or vacations. Shop the limited-edition UV Daily SPF now while supplies last and help support melanoma awareness and prevention efforts with every purchase





DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Eltamd UV Daily SPF Lucy Kirk Melanoma Awareness Month Melanoma Research Foundation Skin Cancer Awareness Sunscreen Lightweight Sunscreen Makeup-Friendly Sunscreen Celebrity-Loved Sunscreen UV Clear Broad-Spectrum SPF 46 Niacinamide Hyaluronic Acid Vitamin E Oil-Free Sunscreen Paraben-Free Sunscreen Dye-Free Sunscreen Hypoallergenic Sunscreen UV Daily SPF Limited Edition Bottle UV Daily SPF Broad-Spectrum SPF 40 UV Daily SPF Limited Edition Bottle Broad-Spec UV Daily SPF Limited Edition Bottle Broad-Spec UV Daily SPF Limited Edition Bottle Broad-Spec UV Daily SPF Limited Edition Bottle Broad-Spec UV Daily SPF Limited Edition Bottle Broad-Spec

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Woman says 'holy grail' £15 SPF sun cream leaves her 'glowing and dewy''It's not glittery or extremely metallic, it's a beautiful soft radiance'

Read more »

Lucy Watson Shares Her Maternity Bra and Fertility JourneyLucy Watson, a former Made In Chelsea star, shared an Instagram video of herself modeling her new maternity underwear from her brand RENUE The Label. She announced she is expecting her second child with husband James Dunmore and showcased her bare bump in a plunging black bra and matching underwear. She also opened up about her fertility journey and the challenges she faced in conceiving her son Willoughby.

Read more »

Three 'small habits' slash risk of a heart attack, new study showsTiny changes to your daily routine can have a significant impact on heart health, scientists discovered

Read more »

'Holy grail' Korean SPF with 'no white cast' at lowest price on LookfantasticDon't miss this incredible K-beauty deal that beats Amazon, Superdrug and Boots.

Read more »